Keke Palmer is an actor, singer and performer — and she's on her way to being a mogul. Palmer announced on her social media platforms that she's launching a digital network, in the hopes of opening all the doors she's ever walked through for other people.

On Instagram and Twitter, the “Nope" star posted a commercial for the KeyTV Network in which she lists out her resume by walking through the different doors of her talents, from writing to acting.

Of all her roles, Palmer said, the most important one has been "collaborator."

“I want to share everything I learned with you, because this is my greatest dream of all,” Palmer said in the video. “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other."

After two decades in entertainment, Palmer said launching KeyTV is her shining achievement.

"I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of," she captioned the video posted to Instagram. "Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift — this is for you & for us, from me."

A video on KeyTV's YouTube page gives insight as to what the digital network will entail.

Palmer highlights other avenues into the entertainment industry, beyond acting: "What if I told you the real power in being a creative happens behind the screen? What if I told you there was more than one way to make it? That we need more production designers, more sound mixers, more key grips and more DPs?"

Palmer, 29, was recently named to the TIME100 Next 2022 list and has a star-studded career. She's starred alongside industry heavy weights Queen Latifah ("Barbershop 2"), Angela Bassett ("Akeelah and the Bee"), Chris Evans ("Lightyear") Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers") and more. She became the youngest ever talk show host, was the first Black Cinderella on Broadway and is the face of a very popular meme.

Palmer said in the video, "I'm so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture."

On its social media page, the KeyTV Network labels its mission as "spotlighting a new generation of creators."