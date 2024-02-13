Katy Perry reveals she is leaving 'American Idol' — and explains why

Katy Perry is moving on from “American Idol.”

The “Roar” hitmaker announced on the Feb. 12 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she is leaving the ABC singing competition, after seven seasons as a judge.

Kimmel asked her how long she thinks she will remain with the show, prompting her to say she will be performing at a music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio this September, which led her to break the news.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’” Perry said. “I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Perry joined “American Idol,” along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, when the series was revived by ABC in 2018 after 15 seasons on Fox.

ABC announced last summer the trio would return for its upcoming season, which will be their seventh together and the show’s 22nd, dating back to its initial run in 2002 when Kelly Clarkson became the inaugural winner, while the series became a ratings juggernaut and pop culture phenomenon.

Perry joked that Bryan and Richie didn’t know of her plans to leave the show.

“Well, they’ll find out tonight,” she said drawing laughter and causing Kimmel to ask if they really didn’t know of her plans.

“Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year,” she said. “So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy — for all pop star girlies!”

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Eric McCandless / Disney

Perry also gushed about Bryan and Richie.

“I love them so much,” she said, before finally saying the pair knew she was saying goodbye to the show.

“They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming,” she added.

Katy Perry has been one of the centerpieces of "American Idol" since it moved to ABC in 2018. Eric McCandless / Disney

Perry also said she feels warm and fuzzy about her time with “Idol,” but it’s just time to do something else.

“I love the show so much, but I want go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” she said.

Perry's final season begins when "American Idol" returns on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.