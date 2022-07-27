Bad news for anyone who doesn’t want to wait to see a “Dawson’s Creek” reboot.

Katie Holmes says there is no interest among the cast in doing an update on the popular teen drama that aired for six seasons on the WB between 1998 and 2003.

“No,” she told Screen Rant Tuesday when asked if she’d be up for revisiting those characters. “I’m so grateful for that experience. We’ve definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.

“So I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don’t know. I don’t think (so). We all decided we don’t actually.”

Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson made "Dawson's Creek" a hit. Everett Collection

Holmes became a star on “Dawson’s Creek” playing Joey Potter and co-starring with James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams. Fans have continued to watch them in reruns and got to see them reunite for the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere in 2018.

And while Holmes has nixed the idea of “Dawson’s Creek” joining the legion of shows going the reboot route, Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mom, Gail Leery, on the drama, previously said the cast had indeed talked about it.

James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes in a 2000 episode of "Dawson's Creek." Alamy

“There has been a secret text message going around among all we actors,” she said in March 2021 on ATX TV’s “Mother Knows Best: A Look at ‘90s TV Moms.” “Katie Holmes and I have talked about it extensively. James Van Der Beek and I have talked about it.”

“As far as I know — personal information from the kids — there’s a strong possibility,” she added. “I’d like to keep that hope alive for everybody, because the fans are clamoring for it and they want to live a simpler life like we had back in 1998.”