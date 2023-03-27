Katie Holmes reunites with some of her ‘Dawson's Creek’ co-stars in cute new pics

If you don’t want to wait any longer for a “Dawson’s Creek” reunion, you are in luck.

Show stars Katie Holmes, John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret Humes recently got together when Shipp and Humes saw Holmes in the off-Broadway play “The Wanderers.”

"An amazing night watching our beautiful @katieholmes perform,” Humes captioned a photo of the three, along with "Out Loud and Live!" podcast host as JC Alvarez. “She was sensational as always!! Go see The WANDERERS."

She added the hashtags #foreverfriends and #dawsonscreek, while noting "25 years later."

She also included a selfie of her and Shipp in the audience while holding the show’s playbill.

"Dawson's Creek" launched the careers of Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson. Everett Collection

Shipp and Humes played Mitch and Gail Leery, respectively, parents of James Van Der Beek's Dawson Leery on "Dawson's Creek." The popular WB drama ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003 and proved to be the breakout series for Holmes, as well as co-stars Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.

Shipp got into the spirit of things, as well, by posting a series of photos of the group and him and Humes in the audience.

“Go see #thewanderer at #roundabout @ #laurapelstheatre — a wonderful friend in an entertaining & meaningful play — love you, Katie #dawsonscreek to now,” he wrote.

Humes also shared some photos of her and Shipp enjoying some time together.

“Early morning #nyc with @johnwesleyshippjr … what a wonderful way to wake up … coffee and #puppykisses #dawsonscreek 25 years later,” she wrote, along with the hash tag #foreverfriends.

Dawson himself got in on the act, too.

“Awww… all the feels ❤️ Makes me miss those weekend lunches we used to have,” Van Der Beek commented.

Shipp also posted some then and now photos of Humes with Holmes and him with Humes, with the words “Some things never change” written across it.

“Love these 2 ladies very much,” he wrote, in part.

And while fans may have all the feels seeing some of the "Dawson's Creek" family reconnect, they shouldn't expect to see that lead to anything on camera.

“No,” Holmes told Screen Rant in July 2022 when asked if she was interested in a reboot. “I’m so grateful for that experience. We’ve definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.

“So I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don’t know. I don’t think (so). We all decided we don’t actually.”