Katie Couric remembers some of her wildest unplanned moments on TODAY

Katie Couric saw it all while working on TODAY — and we mean she saw it all.

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Couric was asked about her favorite unplanned moment during her tenure with TODAY.

“I had a lot of them. I did the show for 15 years. Well, one time a woman exposed herself when she was out on the plaza,” she said.

“I was on a remote location. The rest of the anchors, she was behind them, so they didn’t see anything. So, basically, you saw me in the box going ...” she continued, while making a stunned expression.

Couric also singled out the time she had a surprise guest while interviewing first lady Barbara Bush at the White House in 1992.

Katie Couric, seen here on TODAY in 1991, has some pretty special memories of her time on the show. NBC

“And suddenly her husband, President George Herbert Walker Bush, walked in with their dog and I had to do an impromptu 19-minute interview that I hadn’t prepared for,” she said.

“I bet those 19 minutes lasted forever,” Clarkson said.

“I was so pitted out,” Couric joked, referencing how much she was sweating at the time. “It was so stressful and I kept thinking, ‘I’m going to run out of questions. I’m going to start asking him, “What’s your favorite food here at the White House?”’ But it all worked out.”

Couric, who remained with TODAY until 2006, pointed out the interview happened early on in her stint on the show, but everything worked out for the best.

“I can’t believe that he decided to walk in in the middle of our interview, but he did and it was great,” she said. “And that was when I had first started on the TODAY show, so that was a big moment for me.”

