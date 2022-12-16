Katie Couric shares text ‘scam’ that involves a rat in a toilet

Katie Couric. A rat in the toilet. A misdirected (or possibly scam!) text message.

That's a lot for just one short conversation, but we're so delighted that Couric decided to share it with the world on Instagram Friday.

As she wrote in the caption, which sits alongside a screen cap of a strange recent text message conversation, "Some of you may have seen this exchange on my stories but I wanted to share here too. Susan, you made my week… and I am really really sorry about that rat 🐀 🥴❤️🎄☃️ UPDATE: Okay… I am so disappointed. I think this is a scam. A friend of mine got the same text. I don’t think Susan is real. I’m so sad. Merry Christmas indeed. "

The rundown is that Couric got a text from a frantic person who identified as "Susan" who lives "upstairs" in apartment "19N," worried that she'd just seen a rat in her toilet. When Couric identified herself as, well, Katie Couric, the person joked that she was Madonna.

But make sure you keep scrolling through to the rest of the conversation, in which Couric proves she is who she says she is (with a photo she claims makes her look "awful") and then gets an invitation from Susan to visit her in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, which is famous for its over-the-top holiday decorations.

It's a lovely, friendly conversation but we're a little sad that Couric, who was famously on TODAY from 1998-2006 (and has returned several times since), decided that it was probably a scam.

Katie Couric at the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C. Mary Kouw / CBS via Getty Images

Naomi Watts, who must have responded before Couric's updated caption, wrote, "Like the old days when strangers used to talk to each other and help each other out. ❤️❤️🙌🙌 The Best!!"

Kerry Washington suggested that "Susan" might have not been quite in her right mind: "I approve this message! #StopSmokingSusan 😂"

Sharon Osbourne wrote, "LOVE SUSAN 😂"

The thing is, we are now burning to know if Susan is real or just a scam.

Bethanny Frankel seems certain. “OMG I’m dying that you all thought that was real. I instantly blocked,” she wrote.

Still, this could have been real! As Gothamist wrote in 2016, the urban legend about rats in New York City toilets has some basis in reality: A Brooklyn man reported his toilet being clogged, and it ended up that there was a dead rat blocking the pipe.

New York City life! Nothing like it.

