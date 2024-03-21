Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's sisterly ups and downs, explained

Kyle Richards and her sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, have turned their evolving relationship into fodder for reality TV. Kyle Richards and sister Kathy Hilton opened up about rekindling their close relationship during the third part of the Season 13 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The formerly feuding sisters tearfully recalled during the reunion, which was filmed in January 2024, how anguished they were when family tensions escalated while filming Season 12.

Both Richards, 55, and Hilton, 65, who made a surprise appearance on the reunion couch to “support” Richards amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, agreed that the sisters’ feud was one of only three they’ve ever had.

The family turmoil began after real estate mogul Umansky left Hilton & Hyland, the real estate agency owned by Hilton’s husband, Rick Hilton in 2011, Umansky confirmed in the most recent season of “Buying Beverly Hills.”

The Bravo stars, who share a third sister, former “RHOBH” star Kim Richards, 59, recalled how they reconciled in May 2023 after speaking to one another at a bridal shower for their niece Whitney Davis, who is Kim Richards’ daughter.

The next day, the pair hung out together again at a dinner party for Davis that Kyle Richards hosted at her Aspen, Colorado, home.

Sisters Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event on Nov. 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“It was beautiful,” Hilton recalled, sobbing, during part three of Season 13’s reunion. “And then the next day, so silly, but I’m in the hair salon and there’s no music and nobody’s there and I hear Kyle go, ‘Oh my God, that’s my sister Kathy.’ And she came and sat with me.

“She was, like, really happy and proud,” added Hilton as Kyle Richards embraced her. “I felt so included and happy.”

Earlier this month, Kyle Richards, who is the last remaining original “RHOBH” cast member, and Hilton, who joined the Bravo series as a part-time “friend” of the cast in Season 11, were all smiles when they attended the MPTF’s 22nd Annual Night Before event on March 9.

The sisters walked the red carpet together at the star-studded pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles.

The pair also joined “RHOBH” co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 18.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton at MPTF's 22nd Annual Night Before on March 9 in Los Angeles, CA. Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

All three sisters were Hollywood child stars in the 1960s and '70s

Kyle Richards appearing in the ABC tv series 'Carter Country' in 1977. Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images

Long before they were Bravo personalities, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton were Hollywood child stars.

Kim Richards starred in several Disney movies, including “Escape to Witch Mountain,” “Return from Witch Mountain” and “No Deposit, No Return,” and also in the TV series “Nanny and the Professor.”

Kyle Richards was a series regular on “Little House on the Prairie,” and she also portrayed Lindsey in the first “Halloween” movie. She continued acting as an adult. Her most memorable role was Nurse Dori Kerns on “ER” from 1998 to 2006. She also returned to the screen for the “Halloween” sequels “Halloween Kills” (2021) and “Halloween Ends” (2022).

Kathy Hilton, who shares her late mom, Kathleen Richards, with her two sisters, appeared as a youngster on TV shows including “Nanny and the Professor,” “Bewitched,” “Family Affair” and “Happy Days.”

They each have families of their own

Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Mauricio Umansky at the AltaMed Power Up, We Are The Future Gala on May 12, 2016 in Beverly Hills, CA. Alamy Stock Photo

All three women have families of their own, with some of their children being famous, too.

Hilton married businessman Rick Hilton, the grandson of Hilton Hotel founder Conrad Hilton, in 1979. They share four kids: socialite daughters Paris Hilton, 43, and Nicky Hilton, 40, and sons Barron Hilton II, 34, and Conrad Hughes Hilton, 30.

Kyle Richards separated from her real estate mogul husband Mauricio Umansky in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The couple married in 1996 and welcomed three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. She's also mom to an older daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kim Richards is a mom of four. She shares daughter Brooke Wiederhorn (née Brinson), 38, with late ex-husband Monty Brinson. She also shares a daughter, Whitney Davis, 34, and a son, Chad Davis, with ex-husband Gregg Davis, and later welcomed a daughter Kimberly Jackson, 29, with former boyfriend John Jackson.

January 2011: Kyle Richards and Kim Richards get into a blowout fight on the 'RHOBH' Season One finale ’

Kyle Richards and Kim Richards were both original cast members on Season One of “RHOBH.”

The sisters got into an explosive fight in the back of a limousine during the season one finale, which aired in January 2011.

“You act like an insane person. I’m so sick of your crap,” Kyle Richards tells her older sister in the limo moment after the pair quarreled inside Taylor Armstrong’s birthday party.

At one point during the brawl, Kyle Richards tells Kim Richards their late mother died in 2002 “worrying about you and stressing about you and leaving this s--- on my shoulders.”

She also accused Kim Richards of being a “liar” and an “alcoholic” before storming out of the limo.

In a confessional later during the program, Kim Richards, who entered rehab later in 2011, wondered if she would ever be able to speak to Kyle again.

January 2012: Kyle Richards says she’s ‘proud’ of Kim Richards for entering rehab for alcohol abuse

Kyle Richards showed her support for Kim Richards after she entered rehab in December 2011.

Kyle Richards said she was “proud” of her older sister during a January 2012 interview with the Huffington Post.

“She’s doing really well,” she said. “We’re all really proud of her. (Having) our relationship being played out on TV is difficult; people dissecting it and thinking they know us is very difficult at times. We’ve gone through a lot together. Some of our reactions are to things we’ve gone through together, but people haven’t seen them. I’m happy to say we’re in a much better place right now.

“She’s getting stronger every day,” Kyle Richards added of her sister. “People think reality TV is scripted or we put on an act, but our show is very real. Sometimes people say that it’s too real, but our show is not setup in any way.”

March 2015: Kyle Richards and Kim Richards face off again in Season Five

Kyle Richards and Kim Richards got into another bitter argument during a tense Season Five episode of “RHOBH” set in Amsterdam.

When cast members Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson questioned Kim Richards’ sobriety during a group dinner, Kim Richards lashed out at her sister for not coming to her defense.

Kim Richards added that the pair’s older sister, Kathy Hilton, would have handled the situation better. “Kathy would not ever act like this. Kathy would have my back like a real sister,” she told a tearful Kyle Richards.

April 2015: Kim Richards says frayed relationship with sister led to her arrest

Kim Richards, who left “RHOBH” as a full-time cast member after Season Five, opened up on “Dr. Phil” in April 2015 about her drinkin. She revealed that she had fallen off the wagon around the time the “RHOBH” dinner scene in Amsterdam was filmed.

The reality star’s appearance on “Dr. Phil” came just days after she was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel for and charged with battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

After pleading no contest, she was sentenced in September 2015 to three years of probation and 30 days of community. She was also ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous for a year, per Reuters.

Kim Richards told “Dr. Phil” host Phil McGraw about the events leading up to her arrest. She was upset because of her relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards, and her niece.

“The bottom line is, it’s the overall outcome of where today is with my relationships with the people I love the most, and that’s what really started getting me upset," she said.

In 2014, Kim Richards’ pitbull Kingsley attacked Alexia, Kyle Richards confirmed in an interview with People. Kim Richards gave the dog away. “I know she felt bad about what happened. The dog is very important to her. She did what she felt was the right thing to do,” Kyle Richards said.

July 2015: Kyle Richards is (briefly) disinvited from niece Nicky Hilton's wedding

Kyle Richards opened up in a Season Six episode of “RHOBH” about how she was uninvited to her niece Nicky Hilton’s wedding to husband James Rothschild.

“I was told it’d be better if I didn’t come to the wedding, so I’m not going,” Kyle revealed on the show, which aired in December 2015.

“I’ve always been very close with all of my nieces and nephews, but somewhere along the line, something happened where I was told it may be a better idea if I didn’t come,” she continued. “I don’t even know how to describe — nor do I want to describe — the relationship between my sisters and me. It’s just really bad.”

“Obviously this is not something that makes me feel good but this is Nicky’s day and my sister Kathy’s day as the mother of the bride so I have to respect their decisions,” she added.

Kyle Richards ended up attending Nicky Hilton’s wedding ceremony, which was held at The Orangery at Kensington Palace in London on July 10, 2015.

September 2015: Kim Richards shares a pic with Kyle Richards

Kim Richards and Kyle Richards appeared to have resolved their feud by September 2015 when Kim shared a photo on Instagram showing the duo smiling together.

“Spent some fun quality time with my sister @kylerichards18... Life is Good,” Kim captioned the shot, adding heart and party hat emoji.

May 2018: Kyle Richards reveals that she and Kathy Hilton aren't on speaking terms

Kyle Richards revealed during the Season Six reunion of “RHOBH” that she and Kathy Hilton hadn’t spoken for six months.

Kyle Richards explained that Hilton was upset about her producing the Paramount Network drama “American Woman.” The series, which starred Alicia Silverstone, was based on the life of the sisters’ late mother, Kathleen Richards, and told the story of a single mom raising three young daughters in the 1970s. The sitcom ran for one season

“That’s why I’m looking forward to her seeing ‘American Woman,’ because I think she’s going to look and say, ‘I read the situation wrong,’” said Richards. “And then we’ll go from there.”

Later that month, Richards spoke to People, explaining that Hilton felt “American Woman” revealed too much about their childhood.

“I hope when Kathy sees the show, she’ll understand,” said Richards. “I would never tell anyone else’s stories. And I felt bad because she thought it was something that it wasn’t. I was inspired by my mom (Kathleen), being a single mom in the ‘70s. It was a crazy, fun, reckless time. But it’s not based on my actual life.”

She added, “I love my sisters and I would never do anything to disrespect or embarrass them. I’m looking forward to the show coming out so Kathy can see it and realize. That’s my hope.”

September 2018: All three sisters celebrate Kim Richards' birthday together

All three sisters appeared to have put the drama behind them when they celebrated Kim Richards’ birthday together in September 2018.

Kim Richards gushed about her birthday party in the emoji-drenched caption of a carousel of pics on Instagram that showed all the fun.

“I can’t tell you all how much this Birthday meant to ME. Having both of my sisters right next me to meant the world @kathyhilton & @kylerichards18 I love you both so so much... I know Mom & Dad were with us last night,” she wrote.

December 2018: The trio poses together in a Christmas Eve pic

The sisters showed they were still a united front months later when they posed for a Christmas Eve pic in 2018.

“Such a beautiful night with my beautiful my beautiful sisters,” wrote Kim Richards, who shared the image on Instagram.

June 2019: Kyle Richards addresses rumors that Kathy Hilton may join 'RHOBH'

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in June 2019, Kyle Richards addressed rumors that Kathy Hilton may soon join the cast of “RHOBH.”

“I mean, I would be happy. I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” she said. “My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

October 2020: Kathy Hilton joins the cast of 'RHOBH'

In October 2020, Bravo announced that Kathy Hilton had joined ‘RHOBH’ as a part-time “friend” of the cast. Hilton appeared for the first time in an official role on the series during the Season 11 premiere in May 2021.

June 2021: Kathy Hilton reveals that Kyle Richards 'convinced' her to join 'RHOBH'

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton on season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Kathy Hilton opened up about her surprising decision to join the Bravo series while speaking to People in June 2021.

“I never would have thought I’d say yes to this,” said the socialite. “I stopped watching it after the first season. My sister Kyle and I had our ups and downs so it was nothing that I wanted to watch. But Kyle convinced me to do it. And I was flattered. I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her.”

Though Hilton declined to discuss the issues that have strained her relationship with Kyle Richards, she told the publication they had been getting along well.

“It takes time, but it feels so good to be where we are now. And I’ve really appreciated this time,” said Hilton.

December 2021: Kyle Richards says ‘RHOBH’ has been 'good' for her relationship with Kim Richards

Kyle Richards told TODAY.com in December 2021 that despite “RHOBH” sometimes highlighting her occasionally fraught relationship with Kim Richards, she believed appearing on the show together has been “good” for them.

“Of course I’m not happy about the times that Kim and I had an argument or didn’t speak,” Kyle Richards said. “But the show really actually was good for my sister Kim. If we didn’t do the show, I don’t even know where our relationship would be, honestly. So in a lot of ways it did help.”

“It’s very different when you’re arguing with a sister,” she continued, adding, “You don’t know what I’ve gone through on this show. You do not know what we have been through over these years.”

December 2021: Kyle Richards reveals that fighting with her sisters causes her ‘anxiety’

During her same December 2021 interview with TODAY.com, Kyle Richards said fighting with her sisters gives her “anxiety.”

“This journey has been very challenging at times, and difficult. I suffer from anxiety and some of the worst anxiety of my life was during those times where my sisters and I were estranged from each other,” said the reality star. “I still feel like we all grew from these experiences and we don’t want to go back there. We don’t want to go back there. So yes, I don’t regret any of it.”

July 2022: Kyle Richards says appearing on TV with her sisters can be ‘awful’

A little more than a year after Kathy Hilton joined the cast of “RHOBH,” Kyle Richards revealed during an appearance on Australia’s “The Morning Show” that filming the series alongside Hilton had proven to be challenging.

“When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful,” the reality star explained. “Probably the worst times on the show for me ever.

“With Kathy, I was like, ‘It’s going to be great, we’re going to have fun.’ And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters. We’re blood. So, we’ll always come back together again at the end of the day,” she added.

September 2022: Kathy Hilton allegedly says she wants to 'destroy' Kyle Richards during a 'RHOBH' Aspen weekend in 2022

Tensions escalated between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards during a Season 12 episode of "RHOBH" filmed in Aspen — though viewers weren't exactly sure what caused the friction.

During firsthand confessionals woven throughout the episode, cast members recounted an alleged tantrum Hilton had thrown the night before at a nightclub.

Several cast members recalled that Hilton became enraged at all of them, but most especially with Richards, after they refused to participate with her in a conga line.

Richards said that she had no idea why her older sister had been so angry at the nightclub.

“Kathy was saying she was pissed off and that I had to leave the club right now. I was very confused because I didn’t even know what happened so I said, ‘No, I’m not doing that. We just got here, Kathy,'" Richards remembered.

Lisa Rinna, who escorted Hilton back to Richards' Aspen home, recalled that in her “absolute meltdown,” Hilton vowed to “destroy” Richards and her family.

Rinna said she believed that Hilton was still angry about Umansky leaving her husband's real estate agency to launch his own, as well as Richards' producing the "American Woman" series based on the life of the pair's late mom.

Later in the episode, Richards expressed her frustration over being the brunt of Hilton's ire. “I really, honestly believed that we would never go to a bad place ever again,” she said, adding, “And I don’t know how I can fix this.”

April 2023: Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards open up about their strong sister bond

Though Kathy Hilton's relationship with Kyle Richards was at a low-point, her bond with her other younger sibling, Kim Richards, appeared strong.

During a joint interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Kim Richards listed several qualities that made Hilton a great sister.

"I look up to you, everything you do ... you are by far my biggest supporter. You’re always behind me and always encouraging me and when I think I can’t do something, I know you believe I can,” Kim Richards gushed to Hilton.

"I think also the other thing is you’re very patient with me and that’s huge because sometimes I need that," she added.

Hilton returned the compliments, telling Richards, "I admire your strength no matter what is going on in your life. And you've been through some really tough times. You really try to look at the glass half full and I admire that."

April 2023: Kyle Richards expressed 'hope' that she and Kathy Hilton would reconcile

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Griffin Nagel / Getty Images

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s feud continued during the Season 12 “RHOBH” reunion episodes, which aired in October 2022.

By the following April, Kyle Richards was expressing “hope” that she and her sister would mend their relationship.

“We’ll get there one day, you know, it takes time,” Kyle Richards told People in April 2023. “Family’s complicated. You know, we’re no different than anybody else except we’re in the public eye. But, we’ve gone through hard times before and we’ve always come back together. So that’s the hope.”

May 2023: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton reconcile in the days leading up to Whitney Davis' wedding

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton put their long feud behind them after Richards extended the olive branch just weeks before their niece Whitney Davis’ July 2023 wedding. Davis is Kim Richards’ daughter.

Hilton tearfully recalled, during the third part of the “RHOBH” Season 13 reunion which aired in March 2024, that she and Kyle Richards spent time together at Davis’ May 2023 bridal shower, and again the following day at a dinner party Kyle Richards hosted for the bride.

“It was beautiful,” Hilton recalled, sobbing, during the reunion. “And then the next day, so silly, but I’m in the hair salon and there’s no music and nobody’s there and I hear Kyle go, ‘Oh my god, that’s my sister Kathy.’ And she came and sat with me.

“She was, like, really happy and proud,” added Hilton as Kyle Richards embraced her. “I felt so included and happy.”

November 2023: Kathy Hilton calls Kyle Richards 'a very strong girl' amid separation from Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton spoke admirably about Kyle Richards’ strength while addressing Kyle’s separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

“Kyle, believe it or not, she’s the youngest but ... she’s very strong, resilient, and I love my nieces. I just want her to be happy,” Hilton said during a November 2023 appearance on TODAY.

Hilton went on to call Richards “a very strong girl.”

“She’s a Capricorn. She’s opinionated. When she makes a decision ... she didn’t just pull that out of a hat. She’s a wonderful mother. Wonderful wife,” she said.

“She’s going to do the right thing. They care about each other. Their children are very important to them. It is what it is ... but try to make it nice,” added Hilton.

December 2023: Kathy Hilton shares a holiday pic with Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

In December 2023, Kathy Hilton posted a carousel of Instagram photos from a holiday get together filled with famous guests, including Kyle Richards and her friend, singer Morgan Wade.

"Home for the holidays," she captioned the collection.

Kyle Richards also shared pics from the party as well as other festive events, writing, "Such a beautiful weekend surrounded by family & friends."

January 2024: Kathy Hilton wishes Kyle Richards a happy birthday

Kathy Hilton sent Kyle Richards a sweet birthday shoutout on Instagram on Jan. 11, 2024.

In the caption of a birthday party pic that showed the sisters singing together, Hilton wrote, "Happy Birthday my love may this be the best year yet!!!! I love you," and added dozens of celebratory emoji.

Kyle Richards responded in the comments, "Thank you I love you and why are you awake so early?" along with laughing emoji.

All three sisters still seemed to still be getting along well on Jan. 28, when Kathy Hilton posted an Instagram video that showed the three posing together at a birthday party for Paris Hilton's 1-year-old son, Phoenix.

"The best weekend with my sisters," Hilton wrote in her caption.

February 2024: Kathy Hilton crashes Kyle Richards' interview at the People's Choice Awards

In the early months of 2024, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton proved their relationship was back on track when they walked the red carpet together at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 18.

At the awards show, Hilton crashed Richards' interview with Access Hollywood, telling the outlet that she decided to join the Season 13 "RHOBH" reunion to support Richards, whose separation for Umansky continues to make headlines.

"I love my sister and I wanted to be there for her. She's gone through a very, very, very tough year," said Hilton.

Richards said Hilton's support "means the world" to her.

"I could honestly not go through what I'm going through and also be dealing with problems between my sister and me. So having her support means so much to me," she added.

Richards went on to describe how Hilton goes out of her way to keep her spirits up.

"I'll be sleeping and I'll get a little text in the middle of the night (that says), 'Just so you know, I love you, I'm here for you no matter what.' It's really nice. It feels good," said Richards.

Hilton also said she was open to returning to "RHOBH."

When the interviewer suggested that fans would love to see all three sisters appear together again on "RHOBH," Richards agreed. "You never know ... I'd like to see that too," she said.

March 2024: Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend a pre-Oscars party together

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards appeared to still be getting along great when they showed up together to MPTF’s 22nd Annual Night Before event in Los Angeles on March 9.