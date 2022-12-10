Kathy Hilton says she apologized to Mariska Hargitay after applying lipstick in viral PCAs moment

Kathy Hilton is sorry for unintentionally taking the spotlight from Mariska Hargitay at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The Bravo star went viral after cameras caught her applying lipstick while the “Law & Order: SVU” star gave her acceptance speech at the Dec. 7 awards show. Hilton shared that there’s a reason why she touched up her makeup at that exact moment.

“I actually thought I was going to sneeze, and you don’t want to hear me sneeze. It’s the loudest sneeze,” Hilton told Extra’s Terri Seymour in an interview published Dec. 9. “I was looking for a tissue. I didn’t have a tissue or a hanky, so I got nervous and just put some lipstick on. But it was during her speech, so I thought, ‘The camera isn’t going to be focused on me.’”

Hilton added that she didn’t think she was going to be in the camera shot, adding, “I adore and I respect Mariska very much. I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address. I feel terrible.”

“I would never do anything to be rude intentionally and I’m really sorry,” Hilton continued, noting that it was her first time being back on stage with some of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars.

Before changing the subject, Hilton turned to the camera and sent a message to the actor.

“I apologize, Mariska, I am really sorry,” she said. “I look forward to talking to you.”

Hilton, along with a number of other “RHOBH” stars, were on hand at the awards show to present Hargitay with the award for female TV star of 2022.

Following Hilton's lipstick moment, Bravo fan account Queens of Bravo shared the clip on Twitter, writing, “While Mariska was accepting her award, KATHY STARTED TO APPLY LIP GLOSS OMG 💀😭,” which prompted many people to call out the businesswoman.

Hargitay has yet to comment on the matter. The actor has just posted photos of her outfit from the awards show on her Instagram.

That same night, Hargitay met Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, and posed for photos together backstage.

“Your mom, I was on her show because I was so lucky to be on her awesome show, and she wanted to ask me questions and I wouldn’t even let her,” Hargitay also told River in video captured by TODAY.com. “You know why? Because I love her so much and she sings my favorite song. And she made me cry and I started crying on her show because I love her voice and it went right into my soul and in my gut…”

Clarkson then quipped, “And vice versa, I’m a huge fan of hers.”