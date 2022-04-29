See Kathie Lee Gifford surprise beloved employee Jerry on his last day at NBC

What a legen-Jerry way to go!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager got a little extra help while saying goodbye to head of props Jerry Ullrich, who is retiring from NBC after nearly 50 years. While honoring him on Friday’s episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda’s former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, chimed in with a sweet video message sent from Tennessee.

“We’re going to miss you a lot,” Hoda said while introducing the message.

“But there was one person who said she’s going to miss you most of all,” she added before the video played.

“Just heard the news that you’re going to be finally retiring,” Kathie Lee said. “I’m so happy for you. You’ve been there much longer than most of us, and you’ve made so many friends that I’m sure you’re hearing from the whole world that they love you and that they wish you nothing but great things ahead.

“Thank you for all the memories, Jerry. How many times did we go, ‘Jerry!’ And there you were, always. Bless you, Jerry. Love you.”

The tribute to Jerry also featured another video with fun and memorable moments of him on TODAY’S fourth hour over the years, including many shots of him lowering down a box of tissues from the ceiling when the ladies needed them.

Jerry’s wife, Linda, also walked on set with a framed picture collage that showed some moments from his time at NBC over the years.

Hoda then noted he’s always the guy who wheels in a cake, so she asked him if he’d do it one final time, since this particular cake was for him.

Jerry received a surprise visit on his last day with NBC from his wife, whom he thought was at work. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“He had a job, which was props, and then he did so much more,” Hoda said. “We love you to the moon.”

“We love you, Jerry. We’re going to miss you,” Jenna added, while giving him a kiss.