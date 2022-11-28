What did Tully do?

It looks like “Firefly Lane” fans will finally have an answer to this burning question after the first season’s cryptic finale.

“Yes, you will learn,” Katherine Heigl said on TODAY on Nov. 28, when asked whether Season Two of the Netflix drama will reveal what caused a rift between best friends Tully, played by Heigl, and Kate, played by Sarah Chalke.

Sarah Clarke as Kate and Katherine Heigl Firefly Lane as Tully in Firefly Lane. Netflix

“These first nine (episodes) that are going to drop, you will discover what it is that has really fractured that relationship,” said Heigl, who plays Kate. “It’s pretty big, it’s pretty juicy.”

The first season of “Firefly Lane” ended on a mysterious cliffhanger, with Kate turning Tully away from her father's funeral. "When I said that I could never forgive you for what you did, what did you think that meant?” She adds: “Go home. Now. I don’t ever want to see you again.”

Obviously, Tully did something ... but what? Season Two will premiere on Dec. 2 with our answer.

Chalke, who plays Tully, offered a few more details about the friends’ fallout in a video announcing Season Two.

“So, this issue between Tully and Kate, we can’t say much,” Chalke said. “But we can say that it’s family related and has nothing to do with Johnny.”

Johnny, played by Ben Lawson, is Kate's soon-to-be-ex-husband who also had a flirtation with Tully in their youth.

Kristin Hannah's book "Firefly Lane," which inspired the show, may have insight: In the novel, the two friends fight after Tully brings Kate and her daughter Marah onto her show, "The Girlfriend Hour."

While we will have to wait and see what exactly caused the rift between Kate and Tully, we do know that Season Two Part One of “Firefly Lane” will premiere on Dec. 2 with a batch of nine episodes. Another seven episodes will drop sometime in 2023.

The new season will also introduce some new cast members, including Ignacio Serricchio, known for his roles in “Good Girls” and “Lost In Space,” and “The White Lotus” actor Jolene Purdy.