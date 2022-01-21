See Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin in teaser for new show ‘Joe vs. Carole'

Just when you think the "Tiger King" phenomenon can't get any kookier, a new teaser trailer for "Joe vs. Carole" dropped Friday to prove you wrong.

The limited eight-episode series, which premieres March 3 on Peacock, stars "Saturday Night Live" funny lady Kate McKinnon as big-cat lover Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as her nemesis Joe Exotic. Baskin and Exotic became household names in 2020 thanks to the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King."

(Warning: The trailer below contains an obscenity.)

Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” the new Peacock series will center on Baskin, who learns that Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit.

When Baskin tries to shut down Exotic's animal park, a nasty rivalry develops between the pair. As the feud escalates, Exotic begins to expose Baskin's past in an attempt to paint her as a hypocrite.

"If she wants to mess with me, I can mess with her," Exotic grumbles in the teaser.

McKinnon and Mitchell shine as their larger-than-life characters. Both actors have portrayed plenty of eccentric personalities in the past. Mitchell, after all, co-created and starred in the stage and film versions of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

The real Carole Baskin was asked on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna last November about McKinnon being cast as her in the series. "She actually nailed the messy hair look," said Baskin.

"Joe vs. Carole" also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Nat Wolff, William Fichtner and Dean Winters.

Peacock is part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.

