For the past five years, TNT viewers have known Karrueche Tran as Virginia "China Doll" Loc in the network's hit show "Claws."

With her bold outfits and comedic acting style, Tran has had viewers entertained when portraying Virginia — a former stripper turned murderer nail tech — on screen.

Who could forget the time Virginia shot Roller while trying to protect Desna in season one or had to wear a cute bedazzled eye patch in season three once she got injured? It didn't matter how unruly her storyline got — Tran always gave an amazing performance as Virginia. Now she's bidding farewell to her character as the show comes to a close.

In a phone interview with TODAY, Tran opened up about what it was like to shoot the fourth and final season of "Claws," an empowering female-led crime drama.

Tran's character, Virginia, does a customer's nails in the season two episode "Scream." TNT / Courtesy Everett Collection

“It’s a bittersweet feeling for everybody,” she said. “‘Claws’ has had such a great and long run and we have some of the best fans that really love us and really are engaged in our show.”

“I think when I watch that final episode at home, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re really done,’” Tran added, “and I don’t want to think about it.”

The last episode of "Claws," "Mercy," is scheduled to air this Sunday. After a long battle between former friends Desna (Niecy Nash) and Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes), fans will finally get to see what happens when the two have their final showdown.

During season four, the pair got into it when Quiet Ann grew tired of Desna's power-hungry moves. She started working with Desna's nemesis, Uncle Daddy, who has backstabbed the Palmetto nail queen at every turn.

"Virginia loves her crew and she will do anything to protect them."

Although Tran's character is undeniably loyal to Desna and her group of money-laundering misfits, things took a turn for the worse when Virginia followed Desna's orders and killed her good friend, Georgia, which many viewers did not see coming.

"When I read that, I was like, wait, what?!" Tran said about her character killing off Georgia in the script.

However, the Kae by Karrueche jewelry designer noted that Georgia's murder was bound to happen because Virginia would do anything for Desna.

"Virginia loves her crew," she said, "and she will do anything to protect them and to stand alongside them."

Tran stands next to Carrie Preston, Niecy Nash, Jenn Lyon and Judy Reyes in a portrait for season one. TNT / Courtesy Everett Collection

“She just wants to belong to something, to someone, to a family because she missed that in her life growing up with her own family,” Tran added. “And when she comes into the salon and she sees these beautiful and crazy and different women, regardless of how they look or anything, she can see the love that they have for one another and the bond that they all share and she just wants to be a part of that.

"And I love being able to play a character that's complicated and that shows human traits, and somebody that people can relate to," she continued.

Although "Claws" is quickly coming to a close, Tran's acting career is far from over. She'll next be seen in her role as Ivy, a top-tier social media influencer, in "Bel-Air" — the upcoming reboot of Will Smith's hit '90 series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

“For me to, like, be a part of it, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. This is huge.’ ‘Fresh Prince’ was such a huge show and to be a part of the new reboot is amazing,” Tran said.

Tran dressed as her character, Virginia, in the season three episode "Muscle & Flow." TNT / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Daytime Emmy Award winner said of her role, "She's a very fun character I can really tap into and have fun with her, kind of like how I did with Virginia."