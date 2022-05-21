The Kardashians stun in gothic glam ahead of Kourtney’s 3rd wedding celebration

The Kardashians have made Portofino, Italy their own runway in preparation for Kourtney Kardashian's third wedding celebration.

On Friday night, the reality TV stars were photographed in glamorous Dolce & Gabbana outfits while heading to Ristorante Puny ahead of Kourtney's glamorous celebration with husband Travis Barker.

Each family member put their own spin on a gothic glam look: Kourtney wore a low-cut red bodysuit with a sheer skirt and faux-fur stole, and Barker wore a black suit with nothing underneath it to show off his tattoos.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. NINO / GC Images

Khloe Kardashian went bold with a curve-hugging leopard print dress, while Kim Kardashian was photographed in a geometric, stomach-baring bodysuit. Kylie Jenner stunned in a black bodycon dress and unique black-and-white heeled boots, and sister Kendall Jenner wore a corset-like-top and dramatic necklace with a sheer skirt. Meanwhile, mom Kris Jenner kept it dramatic in a black tea dress with floral lace details.

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner wore bold black looks to Kourtney's Italian celebration. NINO / GC Images

Several of their children were also photographed at the event, also dressed to the nines.

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West, who she shares with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, wore black jeans and a dark-colored T-shirt with a faux corset.

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. NINO / GC Images

Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, and her sons Mason and Reign were also in attendance. Penelope wore a bold, tiered red dress that matched the colorful streaks in her hair.

Penelope Disick photographed holding hands with aunt Khloe Kardashian while the two enjoy some ice cream. NINO / GC Images

Barker's daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya were also photographed in Portofino. One image captured the two girls in a small boat, laughing with Barker and Kourtney.

Alabama Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. NINO / GC Images

Kourtney and Travis' destination wedding celebration comes after a source close to Barker told NBC News that he married Kourtney on May 15.

“Till death do us part,” Kourtney and Barker said when they shared black-and-white pictures of their nuptials on Instagram.

For the occasion, Kourtney wore a white minidress with sheer long sleeves that connected to her veil.

While that was the couple's official wedding, it wasn't the first time they tried to tie the knot: Kourtney and Barker tried to get married in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards. However, they were unable to get a marriage license in the wee hours of the morning, so their marriage wasn't official. Kourtney said that they went through with the ceremony regardless because of their love for each other.

"It’s what’s in the heart,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

In October 2020, Kourtney and Barker got engaged after less than a year of dating. In April, Barker told Billboard that he adores spending time with Kourtney because they’re “very similar, with our backs to the wall.”

“We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life,” he added.

