After attacking his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, and her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a string of scathing social media posts — Kanye West is now claiming that Kardashian can't prove he penned them himself.

A verified Instagram account belonging to West — who formally changed his name to “Ye” — has published and since-deleted multiple public pleas for West's estranged wife to come back to him; targeting her current boyfriend; posting private conversations between the two co-parents; claiming one of his children, North, was using TikTok without his permission.

In court docs obtained by TODAY, the 41-year-old Skims founder said, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

On Friday, the 44-year-old rapper filed court docs to dispute Kardashian’s claim that he’s been spreading misinformation regarding their relationship on social media, calling her claims "double hearsay." According to his lawyer, it can't be proven that West actually wrote those posts and because of this, they should not be admissible.

"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation," West's lawyer said in court documents obtained by TODAY. "The social media posts are not attached to the declaration."

"Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent. Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record."

In July 2020, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star made a rare public acknowledgment of her husband’s behavior after the rapper — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, issued a series of troubling since-deleted tweets — including one that said his wife was trying to have him hospitalized.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she wrote in messages in her Instagram stories. “Anyone who has this or a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the “Donda” rapper after almost seven years of marriage. Together, they share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.