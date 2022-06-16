Kandi Burruss was 'surprised' by Marlo Hampton's comments in 'RHOA'

As the longest running Real Housewife of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is no stranger to drama. This season, she’s finding herself in the center of it all.

Burruss, who rose to fame as part of the girl group Xscape, has appeared on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" since 2009.

This season of "RHOA" stars Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Shereé Whitfield alongside friend Monyetta Shaw and airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes available the next day on Peacock.

Season 14 is offering a new look at Burruss’ life, as viewers watch her navigate bumps in her relationship with husband Todd Tucker; moments with her mother, Joyce Jones, known as “Mama Joyce;” being a mother to her three children and of course, drama with her fellow wives.

TODAY sat down with the housewives vet to hear her take on this season so far and all that’s to come.

Kandi Burruss on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bravo

Burruss addresses drama with longtime friend Marlo Hampton

Burruss told TODAY her initial reaction to being the longest running Atlanta housewife is a sense of “winning." But the longer she continues on the show, she said, the more stress she encounters.

Take the latest drama with Marlo Hampton, her fellow "RHOA" housewife who was upgraded to being a full-time cast member this season.

Burruss said Hampton's behavior "surprised" her. During the June 12 episode, Hampton made disparaging comments about Burruss to Whitfield, calling her "damn h-."

“I’m sitting here looking at them like, 'Man, who are you to call somebody a h-? Stop it.' That’s what I was thinking,” Burruss said.

Hampton also told Whitfield that she thinks Burruss is “for herself,” and that she doesn’t have it in her heart to help other people.

"I don’t like the fact that she tries to put out this, ‘Oh, I don’t help people. I’m like, ‘Girl, I’ve been helping you all the way around, please stop.’ It just annoyed me," she said, adding that she feels she has gotten Hampton "big opportunities."

Burruss struggles to find the source of Hampton’s issue, saying that “it’s unprovoked ... the only thing I could say is jealousy.”

As far as what’s to come with their feud? Burruss said it's far from over. “It’s going to continue and get worse. There are other things that I’m sure that I didn’t get a chance to hear.”

According to Burruss, they’ll get into it during an upcoming cast trip to Jamaica.

“It’s gonna be a huge disrespectful argument. Let’s just say very disrespectful on both our parts. All of this negative energy that she was giving me early on, I did not know it was happening. So I’m like, ‘Wow, OK, you’ve been feeling this way. Like, OK,” Burruss said.

Kandi Burruss on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bravo

She gives her take on the panties controversy

During a trip to New York, Burruss initiated a game with the other housewives — one that drew criticism from fans and cast mates alike.

Burruss, who owns a sex toy company, encouraged the housewives to place remote-controlled vibrators in their underwear while they attended a production of the show “Thoughts of a Colored Man," which Burruss produced.

Not everyone was game. “I’m not going to wear vibrating panties around other people’s men. My vajayjay is closed for business on this trip,” Moore said in her confessional.

Responding to the controversy, Burruss said it was all meant to be a "game."

“I kinda felt like (Moore) was just doing the most with all of this extraness with the vibrating panties. She was still talking about it and I was like, girl, stop. I was just having a fun moment, a joke, a game," she said.

Here are the housewives she wants to return to 'RHOA'

Sidora previously told TODAY that she’d love to invite former Atlanta mainstay Porsha Williams back to the show, and Whitfield responded on Twitter, suggesting that Sidora should give her role to Williams.

Burruss said, “I don’t think that (Drew) should give her peach to Porsha. Now, of course, if Porsha wants to come back and get her peach, she can come and get her bag. [...] I personally feel Drew has contributed a lot since she’s been on this show. All this stuff, her personal story, the stuff that’s going on between her and her husband and all of that I feel like she deserves to be here.”

As for other departed peaches Burruss would like to invite back? She named Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey and LaToya Ali.

“I love my girl Eva. I feel like people underestimate Cynthia, they don’t give her due credit. And I didn’t feel like they gave LaToya enough time, because she was bringing it," Burruss said.

Burruss answers rapid-fire questions about season 14 and all she has going on

Burruss gave the answers to the questions you've been wondering.

The “RHOA” cast member who causes the most drama: Hampton

Hampton The “RHOA” cast member who is the most hungry for a juicy storyline: Hampton

Hampton The “RHOA” cast member who has the best confessionals: herself

herself The “RHOA” cast member who surprised Burruss the most: Hampton

Hampton The “RHOA” cast member who serves the best looks: Moore

Moore The “RHOA” cast member who throws the best events: Whitfield. Burruss explained, “I have to say Sheree because you haven’t seen it yet, but she goes all out for her event that she did this year.”

Whitfield. Burruss explained, “I have to say Sheree because you haven’t seen it yet, but she goes all out for her event that she did this year.” The “RHOA” cast member she has the most fun with: the entire cast!

the entire cast! What she dreams to do: Be a daytime talk show host. “I would love to have my own talk show and be able to bring some fun topics to daytime," she said.

Here's what she's up to next — including another Bravo show

Burruss' girl group, Xscape, is joining up with the R&B trio SWV for a Bravo reality series. "It's gonna be crazy. We start filming next week," Burruss said.

Burruss will also appear on the show "A La Cart" and "The Chi." She's the voice of "Keeping Up with the Joneses" on Lifetime Movie Network, too.

She said she's "most excited" about being a producer on "The Piano Lesson," a Broadway show that premieres on September 19 and stars Samuel L. Jackson, as well as John David Washington and Danielle Brooks.

"When I tell you the cast is amazing, the show is amazing, and it’s just like, 'Wow, I can’t even believe that I get to work with them.' To be a part of that magic, it’s great," she said.