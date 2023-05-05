Kaley Cuoco reunites with ‘8 Simple Rules’ co-stars as they honor TV dad John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco reunited with her "8 Simple Rules" co-stars including Amy Davidson for a fundraiser in memory of their late TV dad, John Ritter.

On May 4, Cuoco and Davidson, who played Ritter's teen daughters on the sitcom, joined together with Ritter's widow, Amy Yasbeck, at "An Evening From the Heart LA 2023" hosted by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health at the Avalon Hollywood Theater in Los Angeles.

Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck, Kaley Cuoco and Ashley Jones attend "An Evening From the Heart LA 2023" hosted by the John Ritter Foundation. Araya Doheny / Getty Images

Ritter died suddenly of an undiagnosed aortic dissection at age 54 in 2003 prior to the second-season premiere of "8 Simple Rules," which aired from 2002 to 2005 on ABC.

Cuoco, 37, posted several pics from the event May 5 on Instagram, including one of her and her boyfriend, former "Ozark" star Tom Pelphrey. "Wonderful night supporting the @johnritterfoundation. It’s a wonderful foundation spearheaded by the incredible @yasbeckamy," she wrote.

Davidson popped into the comments of Cuoco's post, writing, "Such a wonderful evening. Love you sis."

One of Cuoco's photos showed her posing with Davidson and another "8 Simple Rules" co-star, Martin Spanjers.

Davidson shared her own pics from the event on Instagram, writing, "Reunited with some pretty amazing people, the only person missing was you, John.”

She also addressed Yasbeck directly, telling her, "Your devotion to this cause is extraordinary. Thank you. We love you!"

Cuoco attended the event with her boyfriend, former "Ozark" star Tom Pelphrey. Araya Doheny / Getty Images

In 2021, Cuoco opened up to Variety about her special relationship with Ritter, revealing that the comedy legend taught her how to be a leader on a TV show set — skills she brought to her HBO Max series, "The Flight Attendant," which she both stars in and executive produces.

“The respect and the kindness and the joy he brought to that set, it was unbelievable,” said Cuoco, who recalled Ritter telling her, “I really think you’re going to go places,” and introducing her to his management team.

“In the future, if I was that No. 1, I knew how I was going to run my set,” Cuoco remembered thinking at the time.