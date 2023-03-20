Julianne Hough is the new ‘DWTS’ co-host, and her brother responded just as a brother would

Julianne Hough is heading back to "Dancing With the Stars," and her brother seems excited to have her back in the ballroom for some sibling banter.

Julianne, who was previously on the program as a competitor and later a judge, will now return to co-host the dance competition with Alfonso Ribeiro.

“The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season,” she said on Instagram after Variety broke the news.

This doesn't just mean returning to the ballroom, but it also means returning to work with her brother, Derek, who is a judge on "Dancing With the Stars." And it didn't take long for him to chime in.

He shared on Instagram that he will be on both "Dancing with the Stars" and his nationwide dance tour simultaneously. And he subtly mentioned his sister's big comeback to the show, giving her a hard time in true brotherly fashion.

"Oh. I hear we have a new co-host," he added. "She has a weird last name, really hard to pronounce."

Julianne was quick to respond, playing along with the joke, writing, "Is it How? Ho? Hugh? Hog? Whatever it is … it’s your last name too! Love you D, see ya in the Ballroom!"

Along with Derek, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will return as judges for the upcoming season, NBC News confirmed.

Within an hour, fans and friends filled the comments with lots of love and support for her return.

"Welcome back! So happy you are coming home!" Inaba wrote.

Adam Shapiro commented, "LOVE THIS NEWS."

Kelsea Ballerini commented the clapping, fire and white heart emojis under the post.

TODAY.com has reached out to Julianne's team for comment on her return, but has not received a response as of the time of publication.