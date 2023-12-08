Julia Roberts does a good Sutton Stracke impersonation.

On Season 13, Episode Four of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Stracke went viral when she kept asking her co-star Kyle Richards to name a couple of instances when she's lost her cool.

As Richards tried her best to provide some examples, Stracke kept talking over her and said "Name them" over and over again.

In reference to the iconic moment, host Andy Cohen asked Roberts if she could help him re-create the hilarious exchange on “Watch What Happens Live” by doing her best Stracke impersonation opposite his imitation of Richards.

"Yes, I will!" Roberts said on the show.

The two then made their way over to a greenscreen where Cohen put on a brunette wig to look like Richards.

"Kyle has never looked better," Roberts joked as Cohen straightened out his wig.

Andy Cohen and Julia Roberts re-enact a scene on Season 13 of "RHOBH." YouTube

Once they were ready to begin, Roberts got the ball rolling by channeling Stracke's serious demeanor while an image of Richards' kitchen, where the initial confrontation took place, was shown in the background.

"You sometimes come in when you haven't even heard the full story," Roberts told Cohen while impersonating Stracke.

"I saw my friend in distress, upset," Cohen responded. "I got over there and you say you insert yourself. By the way, f--- you, that's f---ing rude. You have a habit of losing your s--- in ridiculous circumstances."

After taking a pause, Roberts then looked over to Cohen and repeated "Name them," in the same demeanor Stracke did in "RHOBH."

Cohen then pretended like he was struggling to speak, before telling Roberts to "be quiet." However, the "Leave the World Behind" star kept telling him "Name them," and he started to lose his cool.

"I don't know if you're OK, actually," he said.

When their reenactment ended, Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" studio audience gave him and Roberts a round of applause.

"That was the greatest thing ever," Cohen said with a smile.

On YouTube, fans also applauded Roberts' performance. One person wrote, "Julia did a good job as Sutton lol."

Another person shared a bunch of crying laughing emojis and said, "I never laughed this hard lol name em."

A third added, "So good lmao."