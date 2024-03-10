Josh Brolin had a stripped down monologue on “Saturday Night Live” — literally.

The “Dune: Part Two” star hosted the late night sketch comedy show for the third time on Saturday, March 9, alongside musical guest Ariana Grande.

To end his monologue, the 56-year-old actor reflected on his third time hosting “SNL” and likened the experience to taking a cold plunge. As Brolin explained the similarities between the two, he began the slow process of undressing on stage, starting by unbuttoning his shirt.

“Hosting is like jumping into an ice bath. It’s scary, it’s exhilarating, your penis in your stomach,” he joked as he continued to undress. “There’s just no way to prepare for it. So what you got to do is just jump right in. Surender to the discomfort. You ready for this?”

Once Brolin was finished with his explanation, he wore just his boxer briefs and a pair of socks before lowering himself into an ice bath on stage.

Josh Brolin takes an ice bath. Saturday Night Live

To kick off his monologue, Brolin reflected on the 12 years that passed since his last time hosting the show.

He noted several milestone moments in pop culture, including the unfolding of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s seemingly unlikely friendship, Cardi B’s “hit song ‘Wet Ass…Pastrami'" and his role as Thanos in “The Avengers" franchise.

He also took a moment during the monologue to address an “apparently super creepy poem” he wrote about his “Dune” co-star, Timothée Chalamet.

“I don’t think it’s creepy, but you be the judge,” he said, before diving into the poem, which was shared in full by Variety: “Your face is etched by adolescence / Your cheekbones jump toward what are youth-laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose and onto lips of a certain poetry.”

By the end of reciting the poem, Brolin agreed that it was “weird” before clarifying that he didn't want to sleep with Chalamet.

“But that’s just what I do. I write poems about everyone I work with,” he added. “Like this week, I wrote a poem about Kenan.”

The camera then cut to longtime “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson, who seemed caught off guard by the confession.

“What’s that you say now?” Thompson asked.

Brolin said he was inspired by the comedian during rehearsal and decided to share a snippet of the poem with Thompson, which included the lines, “I look at you with your ageless face / And slide down furrowed brow unto sultry eyes.”

He added, “And then jumping off onto your sugar cookie cheeks into the divots of your laugh lines / Awakens in me a symphony of desire to which I can only say, ‘What up with that?’” he recited, referring to a line recited by one of Thompson’s recurring characters, Diondre Cole.

Kenan Thompson reacts to Josh Brolin's poem dedicated to him. Saturday Night Live

Brolin’s episode also included a cameo from Scarlett Johansson in the cold open, with the actor portraying Alabama Sen. Katie Britt.

The episode also reunited “Wicked” co-stars Bowen Yang and Grande for a parody of “Moulin Rouge" and brought back the fan-favorite character Lisa from Temecula, portrayed by Ego Nwodim.

The sketch that had everyone — including cast members — laughing originated in February 2023 when Pedro Pascal hosted the show. Nwodim reprised the character in April 2023 when Ana de Armas hosted the show.