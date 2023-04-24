Josh Brolin let it all hang out while filming the new season of Amazon Prime Video's "Outer Range."

The "Avengers" star, 55, shared a photo on Instagram of himself wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and a necklace while sitting naked with his legs crossed on location in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Brolin wrote that the show is "taking things in a different direction now."

"It’s a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all," he continued. "Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren’t supposed to post photos from the show but this isn’t really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you @brianbowensmith for documenting our most private moments on the set."

Brolin is known for his sly humor, whether it's interviewing himself or showing off the unorthodox technique he used to potty train his daughter.

Josh Brolin in "Outer Range." Plan B Entertainment / Alamy Stock Photo

Brolin's photo certainly caught the attention of many people, including his wife, Kathryn.

"Oh I thought they weren’t releasing the poster til later this year!!" she jokingly commented on Instagram.

"😂😂😂 our fearless leader. ❤️" show co-star Tom Pelphrey wrote.

Fans also couldn't get enough.

"THAT’s my Thanos," one fan wrote in reference to his "Avengers" character.

"No Clothes For Old Men," another joked, referring to Brolin's role in the 2007 hit "No Country for Old Men."

"This is the VIBE I am choosing to live by," another wrote.

His au naturel photo coincides with filming Season Two of “Outer Range.” In the show, Brolin plays a Wyoming rancher trying to save his land and family after finding a strange black hole on part of their land.