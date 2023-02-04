Jonathan Van Ness shows off newly bleached eyebrows: 'It's okay to play'

Jonathan Van Ness is changing it up with a bold new look.

The "Queer Eye" star debuted their newly bleached blond eyebrows in an Instagram post on Saturday, Feb. 4, writing, "Its okay to play."

Van Ness shared a series of selfie photos, beginning with a shot of them smiling with their iconic brown beard, long brown hair and new brows. The other two photos show the bleaching process, one with white coloring and the other with blue.

Their "Queer Eye" co-stars showed some love in the comment section, with Bobby Berk writing, "Cuz blonde brows have more fun," with a starry-eyed emoji.

"Here I am dying mine dark so you can see them and you’re doing the opposite," Berk said in another comment, adding cry-laughing and heart-eyed emojis.

Tan France wrote, "Hellooooooo brows."

The style guru was recently nominated for a GLAAD Award, which recognizes media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community, for their Netflix show "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness."

Debuting in January 2022, the show is a spin-off of their popular podcast and follows Van Ness as they talk with experts to learn more about a variety of topics.

After discovering their nomination for outstanding reality program, Van Ness posted an emotional video to Instagram on Jan. 18 thanking the organization for recognition.

"I wasn’t expecting this & to be nominated by @glaad really is just such an honor. Thank you to everyone who took part in our special show," they wrote, adding a red heart emoji.