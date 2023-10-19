Jonathan and Drew Scott announce 2 new HGTV shows — here are the details

Drew and Jonathan Scott are building up more (intellectual) property at HGTV.

The massively popular home-reno and real estate siblings have set two new series with their longtime Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable home, “Backed by the Bros” and “Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers,” both working titles. Additionally, HGTV has renewed the brothers’ popular “Celebrity IOU” for a fourth season.

All three shows from the “Property Brothers” stars are set to air in 2024.

In “Backed by the Bros,” “the guys will offer their invaluable insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with their high-stakes investment properties,” per HGTV’s logline.

And for “Don’t Hate Your House,” the Scott brothers “will find a way to fix problematic homes for frustrated families who desperately want to love their house.”

Both new series, along with “Celebrity IOU” Season Four, will be produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, the entertainment division of their lifestyle company Scott Brothers Global, with Drew and Jonathan Scott executive producing. “Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers” is co-produced by Corus Entertainment.

While fans await those new series, they can stream the many titles that the Scott brothers have made during their decadeslong deal with HGTV (which was just re-upped for three more years last fall), including “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” “Brother vs. Brother,” and earlier seasons of “Celebrity IOU,” all currently available on Max and Discovery+.

“Drew and Jonathan always deliver innovative content, such as Celebrity IOU, that drives ratings and attracts huge audiences to HGTV,” Loren Ruch, head of content at HGTV, said. “‘Backed by the Bros’ and ‘Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers’ are new concepts that will showcase a different side of the popular twins. We’ll see them lean into their deep knowledge of real estate and home renovation to help people deal with their high-stakes property dilemmas.”

“We are thrilled to produce and host Backed By The Bros and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers,” Drew Scott said. “We are looking forward to entertaining audiences by utilizing our extensive expertise and resources to help entrepreneurs and families during challenging and stressful times.”

Jonathan Scott added: “We can’t wait to share our two new shows with our fans and continue to create entertaining, educational and inspiring content. As a trusted resource in real estate and home renovation, we are passionate about helping people find the right design solutions with their properties.”