‘Game of Thrones’ creator confirms a Jon Snow sequel series is happening

Even though the final season of "Game of Thrones" aired in the spring of 2019, the franchise hasn't come to an end — far from it. As they say in the Iron Islands, "What is dead may never die."

Multiple "Game of Thrones" spinoffs are already in development at HBO, including “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to the show that's set to come out in August 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported of a sequel centered around the character Jon Snow on June 16. On June 23, George R.R Martin, the author of the series that inspired "Game of Thrones," confirmed the news.

"Yes, it is true,” Martin wrote of the spin-off on his blog, “Not a blog."

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones." Helen Sloan / HBO

Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the adopted son of Ned and Catelyn Stark, had an eventful time on the HBO series "Game of Thrones." Highlights included joining the Night's Watch; battling Night Walkers; being resurrected from the dead; becoming King of the North; discovering his legacy as a Targaryen; and falling for (and betraying) his powerful aunt, Danaerys (Emilia Clarke). The last we saw of Jon Snow, he was riding back into the land beyond the Wall to live among the wildlings.

Although there are not many details he revealed about the show, Martin did say that the series is still in the script stage and "second and third drafts have been written." Martin also said that Harington would reprise his role as the fur-clad warrior.

"There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light," he said.

Here's everything TODAY knows about the Jon Snow "Game of Thrones" spinoff series!

The Jon Snow-centric spin-off series has a tentative title

On his blog, Martin said that he already knows what he wants to call the show. "Our working title for the show is 'SNOW,'" he wrote.

What will the show be about?

The sequel's plot has not been announced, but it's worth reviewing where "Game of Thrones" left off with Jon Snow's storyline.

The last audiences saw of Jon Snow, he was exiled from Westeros to the Night's Watch for killing Queen Danaerys in a bid to thwart her tyranny. He decided to continue on past the Wall and live among the wildlings.

Jon also discovered his identity as Aegon Targaryen. Raised as the adoptive son of Ned and Catelyn Stark, Jon's biological parents were Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. This is a bombshell revelation: As the last last living male Targaryen, Jon has a claim to the Iron Throne.

The show was Kit Harington's idea — so, yes, he'll be in the cast

Speaking to the BBC in June, Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the franchise, revealed that Harington would definitely be involved with the show.

In fact, she said, the show was his idea.

“It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up," she told the BBC in an interview published on June 23. "So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Martin confirmed Harington's role in the inception of the project. “Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us,” he wrote.

Although Martin said he is involved, Harington chose the project's writers and show runners. "They are terrific," Martin said of Harington's team, adding that they visit visited him in Santa Fe and worked with him and his own team of consultants and writers.

Like the identities of the creative team, the rest of the show's cast has not been announced — but don't expect to see Clarke. Speaking to the BBC, it’s unlikely if she’ll ever reprise her role as the Mother of Dragons.

“No, I think I’m done,” she said.

Emilia Clarke (L) as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harrington (R) as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones." Helen Sloan / HBO

When will the series be released?

A release date for "SNOW" has not been announced.

In his post, Martin spoke about the schedules for three other "Game of Thrones" successor shows, aside from the prequel "House of the Dragon," set to premiere in 2022.

The shows include "Ten Thousand Ships," about Princess Nymeria of the Rhoynar; "The Sea Snake," about Corlys Velaryon' s voyages; and "The Hedge Knight," an adaptation of Martin's "Dunk & Egg" novellas.

While the projects are in development, Martin said "nothing has been green lit yet," and said there's "no guarantee" about the four shows making it to the screen — including "SNOW."

"The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually," he said.