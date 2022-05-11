Fifteen years after 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' premiered, the Gosselin sextuplets turn 18

Fifteen years after making their reality television debut as the Gosselin sextuplets on their parents' show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," the Gosselin kids are all grown up.

The former reality child stars — Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah — are officially 18!

In an interview with ET Hannah Gosselin, the second oldest of the sextuplets, reflected on her milestone birthday.

She said that her siblings with more low-key profiles were sure to touch base to mark the occasion.

“I mean, we all do share, like, the same birthday, it’s a big day for all of us today. As soon as I woke up they texted me happy birthday and I sent them a happy birthday text back," she said.

Hannah lives full-time with her father and brother Collin. She told ET she is celebrating her landmark birthday by dropping a new beauty line called Gosselin Girl.

“It is a bunch of skincare and I’m very excited about it,” she explained. “I’ve always had this big dream of being the business manager I want to own my own business and succeed because of me.”

Jon Gosselin's social media message for his kids on their 18th birthday. Jon Gosselin / Instagram

While Kate Gosselin appeared to opt out of celebrating her children publicly on Instagram, the sextuplets’ father John Gosselin celebrated the milestone with a throwback picture of his kids and a caption on his Instagram story.

“Happy 18th Birthday!" read the post. "Today is your birthday I know you so proud."

The Gosselins backstage at TODAY on Oct. 2, 2007. Heidi Gutman / TODAY

Since 2018, Hannah and Collin's same-age siblings (Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah) have lived with their mother Kate, who divorced John in 2009. The Gosselin sextuplets have two older siblings, twins Mady and Cara.