If you're already missing "Vanderpump Rules" now that Season Ten has wrapped up, Jon Hamm is ready to help you relive all the captivating drama all over again.

The actor, who admitted that he's a huge Bravo fan during an appearance on TODAY this week, stopped by "Watch What Happens Live" on Tuesday night and channeled his inner reality star.

Hamm, 52, was joined by "Mad Men" co-star John Slattery, with whom he reunited for the upcoming movie “Maggie Moore(s)."

While on Watch What Happens Live, the pals gladly obliged host Andy Cohen's request to reenact a scene from the recent "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, with Hamm taking the role of James Kennedy and Slattery stepping into Tom Sandoval’s shoes.

During the heated encounter, Kennedy and Sandoval went at it while discussing Sandoval’s affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss, who also happened to be a close friend of Ariana Madix (Sandoval’s partner of nearly nine years) and Kennedy's ex-fiancée. The fallout of the affair was widely referred to as "Scandoval."

Hamm began the scene with a spot-on impression of Kennedy's British accent.

“You’ve always been an opportunist!” he exclaimed.

The two continued to riff. Slattery (as Sandoval) fired back and said, “An opportunist? You f----- Kristen (Doute) to get on the show! You used my condoms. I stood up for you," mirroring Sandoval's exact lines.

Hamm, who perfectly captured Kennedy’s indignant reaction to Scandoval, then said, “F--- you! I don’t want you to stick up for me."

The camera then panned to Cohen, who had slumped down in his chair as he laughed while watching the dynamic duo.

Slattery, who didn't appear to be as much of a Bravo diehard as his friend, then turned to Hamm and asked, "Am I supposed to have a British accent?"

Once he realized Sandoval isn't British, Slattery continued the scene, as each actor hurled insults at the other. One of Hamm's highlights? "You're a worm with a mustache!" Even Slattery couldn't hold in a smile after this zinger.

Hamm, channeling his inner Kennedy, continued his tirade and reenacted one hilarious line that caused most of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast to smirk during the reunion.

"I'm gonna get sent for a time out, get a spanked bottom, Andy, at lunchtime," he said, going on to repeat Kennedy's famous "poo poo head" insult.

Cohen, who got visibly more amused throughout the skit, called their rendition of the reunion moments "unbelievable."

Fans online were equally astonished. "If I close my eyes Jon Hamm actually sounds like James Kennedy," one YouTube commenter wrote. "I can't believe they did this," another comment read.

During the real "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, Cohen had to physically restrain Kennedy during the argument with Sandoval. Lucky for the Bravo impresario, Hamm and Slattery played nice during their reenactment.