Oops.

Jojo Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community earlier this year and also revealed she was in a same-sex relationship with Kylie Prew, may have accidentally revealed who her pro partner will be on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky told me, ‘Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus,’” Siwa told E! News' “Daily Pop” on Thursday, potentially referring to veteran “Dancing with the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson.

Siwa, 18, will be the first contestant paired with a same-sex partner in the show’s history, although versions of the show in other countries have already done so.

The “J Team” star, who initially rose to fame on “Dance Moms,” was quick to sign up for the pioneering opportunity.

“When I got the email to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I didn’t even read the whole email, I just replied yes,” she said. “And then when I read it, they asked me, they said, ‘We want to give JoJo the chance if she wants to, to dance with a female instead of a male, but if she wants to dance with a male and keep it traditional, we want her to be as comfortable and have the best experience ever.’ And immediately I was like, ‘That is so groundbreaking.’ (It’s) history, never been done before and it needs to be done.”

Siwa says they have already started rehearsing and she is blown away by the experience.

“So far, it’s been amazing,” she said.

“She’s just the dream partner for me,” she added, while not elaborating about who that partner is.

When asked if they have a plan to capture the Mirror Ball Trophy, Siwa said that’s not even really necessary.

“I’ve already won,” she said. “I’ve already had so much good come from this show and this experience and history came from it.”

Siwa has also embraced the opportunity to dance with someone who’s the same sex.

“I am so excited to be a part of this year’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30 and I am gonna be dancing with a girl,” she said in an Instagram video last month. “I think it’s so cool.

