John Stamos shares video of son’s new obsession with ‘Full House’: ‘I blame Bob’

Getting your offspring interested in a TV show or movie you shot before they were even born can be a mixed bag. There can be disinterest, or questions, or — as "Full House" star John Stamos recently learned — a funny obsession.

Stamos on Tuesday posted an Instagram video of his son, Billy, 3, watching an episode of "Full House." As he notes in the caption, Billy wasn't all that interested in dear ol' dad's former hit series, which ran from 1987-95 (then returned as the rebooted "Fuller House" from 2016-20), until just recently.

So what changed? Stamos attributes it to the recent death of his co-star Bob Saget. As the actor wrote, "Billy was never interested in Full House and I was perfectly fine with that. Bob died, now he’s obsessed! I blame Bob." (He also blamed Billy's nanny, too.)

John Stamos lost his friend and former co-star Bob Saget last month. John Shearer / WireImage

"This is funny," says Billy as the camera swings from his excited bouncing in a chair to the TV, which is airing an episode showing his dad, Saget, Dave Coulier and an infant Michelle (played by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

There is a future TV critic in the house, it seems.

Stamos and Saget in a 1988 episode of "Full House." ABC

Saget died suddenly in January at 65. Saget and Stamos were close friends, thanks to the show. Shortly after the death was announced, Stamos tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

At Saget's funeral, Stamos called him his "new guardian angel."

The extended "Full House" family remains close. Kelly Rizzo, Saget's wife, noted in the comments on Stamos' video, "I love this, John."

