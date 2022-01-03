John Stamos posts epic throwback pic with Olsen twins: ‘My TV nieces’

Just before the new year arrived, John Stamos took his fans and followers on a trip back in time with a throwback photo that featured him and a couple of his “Full House” co-stars sharing a reunion long after the beloved sitcom of the ‘80s and ‘90s went off the air.

Behold the pic of the man who brought Uncle Jesse to life alongside the women who worked together to play the part of little Michelle Tanner back in the day.

“#TBT Fresh off the stage at Studio 54 playing the shape-shifting Emcee in the Broadway production of CABARET- I got a lovely visit from my TV nieces, Mary-Kate & Ashley,” he wrote in the caption. “Special memories.”

The photo, taken during Stamos’ 2002 turn in the long-running Broadway musical, sees the actor behind the scenes at the production, with twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen standing on each side of him and smiling broadly in support of their former co-star.

The cast of "Full House," August 8, 1989. Disney

But when Stamos, 58, and several other past "Full House" co-stars headed back to the small screen for the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House," from 2016 to 2020, the famous Olsen twosome, 35, were nowhere to be seen.

Of course, that's because the twins left acting long ago for a successful turn as high-end fashion designers.

A still from the 1992 "Full House" episode titled "Educating Jesse." Disney

“We were disappointed, but we understood,” Stamos told "Watch What Happens Live's" Andy Cohen last year.He then recalled what co-star Lori Loughlin told him about the Olsen twins making such a mark in the fashion world, such as winning honors from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“I remember Lori saying to me, ‘It’s like, they won two or three CFDA Awards. That’s like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this?’" he explained. "I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe not.'"