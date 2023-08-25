John Stamos congratulates Ashley Olsen on becoming a mom in tribute to her and her sister

John Stamos is as grateful as ever for the relationship he has forged with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Stamos glowingly talked about his “Full House” co-stars in an Instagram post on Aug. 24.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he captioned the post. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.”

He also passed along his best wishes to Ashley, who recently became a mother for the first time.

“Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week,” he wrote.

The Instagram post also featured several old photos and videos of Stamos with the twins as kids, as well as him talking about them in a snippet of the audio version of his upcoming memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me.”

Stamos, who once said he got the twins fired shortly after the show started shooting, says in the clip he knew immediately how special the girls were after they were cast as Michelle on “Full House.”

“Right away I know the relationship between Jesse and Michelle is an important one, but as the show develops the connection grows,” he says.

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen and John Stamos in 1990 on "Full House." Alamy Stock Photo

“I’m young, but I really want kids someday and these lily little girls, so bouncy and bright, represent the best versions of future dreams. They allow me to consider fatherhood like a benched baseball catcher in a dugout, watching from afar but not having to catch any curveballs.”

Stamos, who shares son Billy, 5, with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, says they formed a bond that went beyond the show.

“I take them to Disneyland. I adore them, giving them kisses on top of their heads, buy them a few crappy souvenirs and then hand them back to their parents to do the hard work,” he says.

“The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grew up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful and bright. I adore them.”