Jimmy Kimmel gets teary paying tribute to ‘sweetest man’ Bob Saget

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel started off his talk show this week with an emotional remembrance of Bob Saget, the late "Full House" actor and his good friend who died Sunday.

"He was the sweetest man," Kimmel said Monday in a 4-minute tribute. "I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people."

Kimmel proceeded to share about Saget's sense of humor. He said the actor was such a good conversationalist that you never wanted to leave his side at a party.

"He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone," Kimmel said. "Unlike me, he was a good person."

Kimmel got a little emotional when he read an old email that Saget wrote to him when Kimmel's young son, Billy, was in the hospital being treated for a congenital heart defect.

"Last night, I was going through emails with Bob and some of them were just funny, but some were very serious emails about life and the well-being of our children and how hard it is to appreciate one of those without the other being just right," he said. "And in one email we were talking about our kids and I have it here. He wrote, 'One night soon let's go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them.'

"And we did do that many times. When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. So I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife, Kelly, and to his friends who loved him so much. He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him."

Saget died at age 65 on Sunday. The late actor is survived by his wife and three children, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.