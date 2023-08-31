Jimmy Kimmel says Ben Affleck and Matt Damon offered to pay his staff amid writers strike

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon tried to lend a helping hand during the Writers Guild of America strike.

Jimmy Kimmel revealed the news during the premiere episode of Spotify’s “Strike Force Five” podcast, which he hosts with fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. They have teamed up to host the limited series during the WGA strike.

Kimmel said Affleck and Damon attempted to pay the staff of his ABC late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff for two weeks,” Kimmel said on the podcast episode, which dropped Aug. 30, while referencing the longstanding phony feud he has with Damon on his program. “A week each, they wanted to pay out of their own pockets our staff.”

“Our staff or your staff?” Colbert asked, prompting Kimmel to chuckle and confirm the offer was only good for his own staff.

Damon and Affleck offered to help out Kimmel's late-night staff during the ongoing WGA strike. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

“They’re good people,” Fallon said.

Kimmel, however, said he turned down the offer because the burden to provide financial assistance did not fall on the Hollywood icons and longtime best friends.

“I did say no, but I felt that that was not their responsibility,” he said.

“Could it be transferable?” Meyers joked.

“Could you just say yes and then give your money to us?” Colbert then followed up, in jest.

Representatives for Affleck and Damon did not immediately reply to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

The quintet of late-night hosts will team up on “Strike Force Five” for at least 12 episodes.

The WGA strike began in early May. SAG-AFTRA, a labor union representing actors, recording artists and other media professionals, went on their own strike in July, nearly grounding the entertainment industry to a halt, as production for TV shows, movies and more have been put on hold.