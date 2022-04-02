Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel gave fans a hoot when they swapped places on each other's late-night talk shows for a sweet "Freaky Friday" April Fool's joke.

Fans didn't know what was going on when Kimmel started off the NBC program in New York by saying, "Hi, I'm Jimmy Fallon and welcome to 'The Tonight Show.'"

They soon got a clue when he reminded them that it was April Fool's Day.

"Are you figuring out what's happening now?" Kimmel asked. "You're noticing what day it is, and or no, maybe? I don't know. April Fool's, everybody!"

The crowd seemed to love it and gave Kimmel a round of applause.

Meanwhile, Fallon held down the fort at the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" studio in Los Angeles. When he walked on stage, he was greeted with applause and a standing ovation.

“Hi, I’m Jimmy,” he said. “Please settle down, you’re going to offend the other Jimmy. Happy April Fool’s Day, everybody!”

The two then explained what was going on.

"We pulled the old switcheroo," Kimmel said. "In fact, right now, Jimmy F-word, as we call him back home, is hosting my show in L.A. We swapped everything. We swapped shows, bands, even wives. Bad news, Nancy — fat Jimmy’s coming home."

Kimmel said that before the show began, he enjoyed a tour of Rockefeller Center and met some of the behind-the-scenes stars of Fallon's show.

“Everybody here has been so nice,” he said. “I got to meet Jimmy’s writers. I got to meet his producers. His security guy took me on a tour. I even got to meet the chef who cuts his chicken nuggets into dinosaur shapes. Wonderful guy.”

In California, Fallon joked that it was nice to have a change of pace on ABC.

"Fridays on NBC, I'm on after 'Dateline,' which is a show about people murdering their spouses so it's a nice change to be on after '2020,' a different show about people murdering their spouses," he quipped.

Jimmy Kimmel during “Thank You Notes” on the April 1 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Todd Owyoung / NBC

After a few more jokes, the Jimmys took a moment to get serious and bask in the success of their prank.

"It's exciting to be here. I have always dreamed of hosting a late-night talk show and now that dream has finally come true," Kimmel continued.

The comedian noted that he and Fallon have been planning on switching places with each other for "years," since April 2020.

"It was a top-secret operation," Kimmel shared.

And finally, they were able to put it into motion.

"This is wild, but it's an amazing experience," Fallon added.

