Jimmy Fallon and Jane Fonda just proved that they have the "coastal grandmother" trend down pat.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show," Fallon showed a funny music video with Fonda that paid homage to the recent "coastal grandmother" aesthetic.

The trend was first brought to light by TikTok user @lexnicoleta, who called people wearing cozy outfits that feature beige and nude colors a "coastal grandmother," a term inspired by Nancy Meyers.

In the parody, Fallon dresses up as a singer with voluminous hair, breezy pants and a white leather jacket while singing about how much he loves coastal grandmothers.

"You don’t know what your vibe is doing to me / It’s like all your cool comes naturally / Tell me what you call this, I’m in agony," he recited.

Fonda — sporting a beige shirt, gold seashell necklace and white sweater around her shoulders — answers Fallon with "Coastal grandmother."

“Oh. Ok. Oh, oh, ok / Statement necklace. Floppy hat / Breeze in your linen pants / Ain’t nothing wrong with that / Nothing wrong with that!” Fallon sings while dancing around.

"Your gardening gloves just drive me crazy / Only you could wear 18 shades of beige and navy / Open concept kitchen, sensible shoes / Divorce your husband, then binge 'The View.'"

Jane Fonda on "The Tonight Show," in a music video dedicated to the coastal grandma aesthetic. Youtube

At the end of the video, Fonda hilariously searched through her purse and asked, "Anybody need Tums?"

In April, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed the fashionable trend on TODAY and said they both support the aesthetic.

“I believe I’m a coastal grandmother,” Jenna said, and when they were shown images of cozy houses with the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic, she asked, "Who's going to say no to (living in a clean, beautiful house)?"

Celebrities have shown their enthusiasm for the summer trend, too, but not all of them identify with it. Martha Stewart, who appears to dress in the aesthetic, told InStyle in May that she doesn’t consider herself a "coastal grandmother."

“I could never be in those [Nancy Meyers] movies. I work every day! I’m not retired yet, maybe when I retire in 20 years...maybe,” she said.

When asked about how she felt about becoming the face of the "coastal grandmother" look, though, Stewart said that she doesn't mind it at all.

“That’s good! I mean, I am a grandmother,” she said.