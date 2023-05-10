‘Jewish Matchmaking' star Aleeza Ben Shalom says she has the hardest job in the world

Looking for love is never easy — especially when you’re looking for someone else. But "Jewish Matchmaking" star Aleeza Ben Shalom has built an entire career around doing just that.

In her Netflix show, a spinoff of "Indian Matchmaking," Ben Shalom meets with Jewish singles from around the world with the hopes of bringing them one step closer to the chuppah.

"Our goal every time is to hit the nail on the head and make a match. Hopefully they'll live happily ever after," she tells TODAY.com.

While she's all smiles in the show, Ben Shalom, who is based in Israel and grew up in Philadelphia, emphasizes the process is a challenge. Actually, she says, it might be more than a challenge — she calls "finding your person" the "hardest thing to do in the world."

Luckily, Ben Shalom is here to help. "Jewish Matchmaking" shows a bit of Ben Shalom's process, especially the conversations she has with clients before she consults her database, during which they get real about their values and what they're looking for in a partner.

Aleeza Ben Shalom of "Jewish Matchmaking." Netflix

Ben Shalom says the key is preparing people to be "realistic" about a sometimes long, sometimes messy process.

“I think the most challenging part of being a matchmaker is helping people to have patience with the process because matchmaking takes time. Like anything, it’s an investment and something we have to work with very closely to get the results that we want. It’s not instantaneous,” she says.

“For me, the most important thing is setting the expectations properly because when people understand the expectations, then nobody gets upset,” Ben Shalom adds.

Dani and Shaun in "Jewish Matchmaking." Netflix

The eight-episode show is a tour through the diversity of the Jewish community, as Ben Shalom takes on clients who are of Ashkenazi, Sephardic and Mizrahi backgrounds, as well as Jews of color.

Her intention, she says, was to help the audience learn more about Jewish culture.

“I want people to be curious about Judaism — Jewish customs, practices and beliefs — and learn more,” she says. “I think that we have a lot of beautiful customs, traditions and wisdom to share. (The show) is meant for the whole world. It’s not just meant for the Jewish people.”

While “Jewish Matchmaking” is centered in a specific religious community, she thinks the appeal is in its universality. “I think that’s relatable for everyone. No matter what religion you practice or what country you come from — it’s hard for anybody to find love,” she says.

Ben Shalom, a married mom of five, got into the matchmaking profession because she was doing it already. While in her 20s, Ben Shalom was looking for a job that would accommodate her schedule as a mom with young two young kids. She was helping her friends find love and realized she could help strangers do the same via online platforms.

By 2011, she was committed to trying to launch a matchmaking practice. "In 2012, it was working, so I actually legally registered it as a business,” she says.

Nakysha and Evan in Episode Eight of "Jewish Matchmaking." Netflix

Over 10 years later, Ben Shalom hasn't figured out how to explain her job to people.

“They’re like, what?” she laughs.

But her kids get it perfectly. With children ranging in age from 9 to 19, she says she would “absolutely be honored and thrilled to do matchmaking for them” one day, especially since one of her kids already told her that they can’t wait for it to happen.

“One of them joked with me and said, ‘Well, if I can’t find somebody, I’m not really worried because you’ll just set me up.’ I said, ‘Yeah, exactly!’” Shalom laughs.