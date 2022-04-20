Jessica Simpson shares whether she regrets 'Newlyweds' with Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey gave viewers an all-access pass to their personal lives as the just-married stars of the MTV reality show “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica" from 2003 until 2005 — and though the two divorced soon after the series ended, Simpson has no regrets.

"I don't regret that at all. If anything, it was great TV. It was very real and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun," the singer and fashion designer said Tuesday during an interview on "The Real."

"We got to do a lot of things that we wouldn't do — I mean, I don't like to go camping ," she continued, referring to one memorable episode. "There were definitely moments, like, 'Oh, put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you'll get good TV.'"

When the show's hosts asked Simpson if she regretted anything from her past, she told them no.

"Never. I never have," she said. "No, I learn from it .. There's a lesson in everything."

As for anything embarrassing she might see watching "Newlyweds" today, Simpson chalks it up to her age at the time she and Lachey filmed the show.

"I was so young, I didn't even have a hold on who I was as a person," she said, adding, that she thought of the hit series as a "way to relate to every girl out there."

In October 2019, Lachey, 48, revealed that he had mixed emotions about his time with Simpson on the groundbreaking series.

“That show gave me a chance to kinda show who I was,” the 98 Degrees singer said during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“When you’re in a band, like, a boy band, nobody really knows who you are as a person. So although that chapter of my life is obviously closed, the show gave me a great platform to kind of say, ‘Hey, this is who I am.’ And got a lot of fans to this day because of the show. ... I vibe with it.”

He also said that he and his wife of more than a decade, actor and TV host Vanessa Lachey, haven't sat down with their kids to revisit the series.

“We don’t sit around and watch it at the house,” he told Cohen. “If you can imagine, it’s not family viewing.”

The singer added that it can be a "buzzkill" when fans mention the series in front of his wife.

Earlier this month, Vanessa Lachey, who began dating her husband the same year he finalized his divorce from Simpson, opened up about the former couple's high-profile split during an episode of the their Netflix dating show “The Ultimatum."

“He was in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that s--- very publicly. It was very hard for us,” said Vanessa Lachey, 41.

She added that she and her husband knew they had to leave the past behind to build a future together.

“But it wasn’t until the moment he was like, ‘I’m going to let it go.’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to let it go.’ And we truly committed to each other, we literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could."