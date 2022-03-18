IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jessica Biel is unrecognizable as accused killer Candy Montgomery in new Hulu series

Biel takes on the role of a Texas housewife who was accused of killing a friend in a case that sent shock waves through their suburban community.
Jessica Biel stars as Candy Montgomery in Hulu's "Candy."Hulu
By Drew Weisholtz

Get a look at Jessica Biel like you’ve never seen her.

On Tuesday, Hulu released a trailer for “Candy,” an upcoming limited series based on a true story. Biel plays the titular Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was accused of killing friend Betty Gore in 1980.

“Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom,” Hulu’s description of the show reads. “With deadly results.”

The trailer features Biel with a short haircut popularized in the 1980s. She also dons the oversized eyeglasses worn at the time.

The short trailer begins with Montgomery in a courtroom, answering a question about whether or not she liked the victim, Gore. In the show, Gore is played by “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey.

Biel shows off a very different look as Candy Montgomery.
“I had no angry feelings towards her, if that’s what the question is,” Montgomery says as a montage of clips appear on the screen. The quick glimpses show Montgomery as a seemingly satisfied housewife, making lemonade and appearing with her choir.

“How would you characterize your relationship?” she’s asked.

Melanie Lynskey, left, plays Betty Gore. Jessica Biel plays Candy Montgomery, right.Tina Rowden / Hulu

“We were friends,” Montgomery adds.

The tension then ramps up with growing suspenseful music and multiple quick shots hinting that all is not as well as it seems in their life of suburbia, culminating with a knife opening a package of food, leaving viewers to wonder what exactly happened between the two women.

Jessica Biel plays Candy Montgomery, whose trial made headlines.
Montgomery was acquitted of murdering Gore with an axe in a 1980 trial after she said she acted in self-defense.

“Candy,” which also stars Timothy Simons and Raúl Esparza, premieres May 9 on Hulu and is one of two series based on the case. The other, HBO Max’s “Love and Death,” stars Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Fugit and Jesse Plemons. That series does not have a release date yet.

Drew Weisholtz

