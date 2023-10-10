The show about nothing is cooking up something.

During a stand-up comedy performance Oct. 7 at the Wang Theatre in Boston, Jerry Seinfeld hinted that there may be some sort a “Seinfeld” reunion in the works.

While taking questions from fans in the audience, the 69-year-old comedian was asked how he felt about the 1998 series finale of the legendary sitcom.

Seinfeld teased that he and show co-creator Larry David may be working on an idea bigger than a cologne that smells like the beach or a coffee table book about coffee tables.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it is a secret,” Seinfeld said in a video posted on Instagram by Linda Henry, the CEO of Boston Globe Media.

The "Seinfeld" finale reunion drew plenty of criticism among fans and critics who found it unsatisfying. NBC

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK? But you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” he continued, drawing cheers from the audience.

“And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So, you’ll see. You’ll see.”

Whether the talk about a reunion is real and whether it would be spectacular remains to be seen. The “Seinfeld” finale, seen by 76.3 million people, received mixed reviews, with many people feeling disappointed by it.

Could Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander team up once again? Seinfeld's comments have people thinking they might. Alamy

The show ran for 180 episodes over nine seasons and ended with the four main characters going to jail for violating a "Good Samaritan law" in a small Massachusetts town. Seinfeld has not shied away from discussing the challenge of making the finale.

“I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it,” he said at The New Yorker Festival in 2017, according to Vulture. “There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

There has never been an official “Seinfeld” reunion, but the seventh season of David’s HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” revolved heavily on a storyline about the show rebooting, with appearances from Seinfeld and fellow cast members Jason Alexander, Michael Richards and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as well as several of the actors who portrayed recurring characters on the comedy.

Seinfeld and Alexander also appeared as Jerry and George, their characters from the show, for a 2014 Super Bowl commercial for Seinfeld's talk show series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."