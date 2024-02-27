‘Queer Eye’ replaces Bobby Berk with interior designer Jeremiah Brent

For the upcoming season of “Queer Eye,” television personality Jeremiah Brent will pick up where Bobby Berk left off, wielding the stud finder as part of the Fab Five.

According to a Netflix press release, the 39-year-old interior designer based in New York City will join the cast of “Queer Eye” as the show’s head of design. He will appear alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France as they embark on their makeover adventures for Season Nine, which is set to kick off production this spring in Las Vegas.

Jeremiah Brent is taking over Bobby Berk's role in the next season of "Queer Eye." Courtesy Netflix

In November 2023, Berk, who led the show’s interior design component for eight seasons, announced that he would be leaving the series.

In a Jan. 25 interview with Vanity Fair, Berk shared insight as to why he left the show. He said that he started planning other projects when the Fab Five’s seven-cycle contract was up in September 2022.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” Berk told the magazine. However, Netflix offered a new contract for four additional cycles and Berk “wasn’t willing to change” his plans or put his other projects on hold.

As for the newest member of the Fab Five, Netflix’s press release highlights Brent’s keen eye for design and a knack for creating places that keep people grounded in the spaces they inhabit.

“His fine-honed intuition and sophisticated sensibilities have led to the transformation of countless homes and commercial properties across the world — a feat that landed him on Architectural Digest’s AD100,” the press release reads.

Brent is no stranger to the world of design series.

In 2020, he showcased his talents as the design expert on the Netflix show “Say I Do,” where he helped couples realize and pull off their dream weddings in under a week. Additionally, he garnered acclaim as the host of the Emmy-winning “Home Made Simple” on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Early in his career, he made waves as a main cast member on Season Four of “The Rachel Zoe Project,” serving as the titular designer’s styling associate.

Brent’s background means he is also poised to infuse new depth into the intimate aspects of the series. The designer has been married to interior designer Nate Berkus since 2014, and they share two children, Poppy and Oskar.