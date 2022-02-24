'Jeopardy' winner Amy Schneider announces her engagement to girlfriend

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is engaged!

The record-setting winner of the daytime game show posted on Thursday that she and her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis plan to tie the knot.

“Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world,” Schneider, 42, wrote alongside a photo of their engagement rings.

Schneider made history earlier this year as the highest-earning female contestant in the show's history. She won 40 times — the second-longest winning streak after current host Ken Jennings — and made about $1.4 million dollars.

She also holds the record as the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, which she earned after her 10th win in December.

After her historic 40-episode run aired in late January, Schneider took to Twitter to post her thanks to her number one fan, Davis.

"...Most of all, I want to thank Genevieve. When we started dating, she knew I would be on Jeopardy, but she really didn’t know what that meant," Schneider wrote. "She’d never watched the show, so even once I started winning, she didn’t really understand how big this was all going to get."

Schneider added that Davis had to put up with her spending "a ton of time on social media and doing media interviews" once the episodes started airing and increased media scrutiny about Davis' life as Schneider's star rose.

"But through all that, she’s never hesitated in supporting me as I chase my dream. I would never have made it through taping without knowing that I’d fly back home to see her afterward, and that, while she hoped I won, she would feel the same about me whether I won 0 games or 100," Schneider said. "This Jeopardy experience has changed my life, but when I think of 2021, it will always be the year Genevieve and I started dating first, and the year I was on Jeopardy second. Thanks, baby, I love you so so much!"