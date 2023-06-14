'Jeopardy!' pays tribute to Pat Sajak: 'We'll be cheering you on from next door'

The folks at "Jeopardy!" are honoring Pat Sajak after the legendary game show host announced the upcoming season of "Wheel of Fortune" will be his last.

"40 seasons is quite a run, Pat Sajak! We’ll be cheering you on from next door in your 41st and final season as host of @wheeloffortune," read a message posted June 13 on the official "Jeopardy!" Instagram page.

The syndicated game show included photos of Sajak posing alongside "Jeopardy!" hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

"Jeopardy!" executive producer Michael Davies popped into the comments of the post to compliment Sajak's signature hosting style.

"There has never been a game show host like Pat Sajak and I doubt there ever will be again," wrote Davies. "So comfortable on camera, that laid back style, never forces it, you never feel him following a format or driving the game.

"His wit is rapier sharp and prolific, so ever present that he doesn’t even have to say anything to get a laugh," he continued. "He is both celebrated and underestimated. For 40 years he has made something so hard look so effortless. Catch it all while you can."

Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, who serves as the social correspondent for "Wheel of Fortune," added three blue heart emoji in a comment.

Bialik reshared the heartfelt tribute on her own Instagram page and in her Instagram story.

The "Jeopardy!" team's tribute came just a day after Sajak announced on social media that he will retire from "Wheel of Fortune" after its upcoming season.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak, 76, wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

He added, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak made his “Wheel of Fortune” debut after original host Chuck Woolery left the show in December 1981.

For several years during the 1980s, Sajak hosted both a daytime version and a syndicated evening version of the program.

Sajak's co-host, Vanna White, who joined "Wheel of Fortune" only a year after he did, reacted to her longtime colleague's retirement news June 13 on Twitter.

"When we started @WheelofFortune, who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!" wrote White.