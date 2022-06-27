'Jeopardy!’ executive producer teases a hosting announcement is coming soon

The executive producer for "Jeopardy!" says the beloved game show is almost ready to announce its permanent host — or, make that hosts.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings "have done incredible job hosting," Michael Davies said backstage at the 2022 Daytime Emmys, according to Variety, adding, "We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon."

Davies added that fans should continue to expect to see more than one host behind the show's legendary podium.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been sharing guest-hosting duties at "Jeopardy!" during Season 38.

"But with all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward," he explained.

Davies' update about the game's host comes more than 10 months after former executive producer Mike Richards stepped down as the late Alex Trebek’s replacement last August after apologizing for multiple controversies involving past lawsuits and sexist comments made on a podcast.

Bialik and Jennings, who holds the “Jeopardy!” record for most consecutive games won and biggest winnings in regular-season play, were among the show's many guest hosts after Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

Following Richards' exit, the pair were tapped to split hosting duties for the remainder of Season 38, with Bialik also hosting prime-time and spinoff versions of the program.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star opened up to "Entertainment Tonight" in March about how she would like to host "Jeopardy!" full-time.

"I would love that,” Bialik said of landing the permanent position.

The former "Blossom" star also noted that she'd met Trebek's family and hopes the show continues to receive their blessing.

“I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and (it) just feels so humble around them,” she said, adding that everyone at "Jeopardy!" wants to honor Trebek.

"You can’t match him and so there’s no need to try, but (we) really do continuously kind of want their blessing, that they feel what we’re doing is supporting that legacy," she said.