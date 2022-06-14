What is … a “Jeopardy!” fail of epic proportions?

A contestant on the long-running trivia show made an unfortunate slip-up during Monday’s episode, as first reported by HuffPost.

When contestant Mazin Omer chose a clue in the “Knight After Knight” category for $400, a photo appeared of iconic British actor Michael Caine, 89.

“To honor his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, so he’s Sir Maurice Micklewhite,” host Mayim Bialik read for the clue.

“Who is Mick Jagger?” Omer responded, mistaking Caine for the 78-year-old Rolling Stones frontman.

Not the same person! Getty Images, AP

To be fair, both men are British icons who have been knighted by the queen, but the resemblance does seem to stop there — and in light of that, the internet went wild over his answer.

“I’m sure he knows a million things that I don’t, but man I wasn’t ready for that,” one person tweeted.

“#jeopardy is on 30 minutes earlier where I live than where my mom lives,” another person wrote. “Just texted her: Someone is going to say Mick Jagger and you will yell at the TV.”

“You can’t always... get what you want, Master Wayne,” another Twitter user wrote, blending Rolling Stones lyrics with a reference to Caine’s role in several “Batman” movies.

“Now I’ve got “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” in my head except in Michael Caine’s voice,” another user joked.

Omer got some sympathy from Troy Steinmetz, who competed on “Jeopardy!” in 2017.

“It’s hard up there,” Steinmetz tweeted. “I buzzed in and said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when a photo of Bill Russell was staring right at me.”

Omer is not the only “Jeopardy!” player whose wrong answer on the show has gone viral.

In March, a pair of contestants answered “Diana Ross” when asked to name a 95-year-old singer — when in fact, Ross was only 77 years old at the time.

“Deepest apologies to the iconic Diana Ross!” contestant Karen Johnson wrote on Twitter after the flub. “I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!”