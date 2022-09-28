‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider marries girlfriend Genevieve Davis: ‘We couldn’t wait’

“Jeopardy!” winner Amy Schneider has revealed she tied the knot with fiancée Genevieve Davis months ago.

On Sept. 27, Schneider, 43, shared pictures of the sweet couple celebrating their nuptials on social media.

She posted a slideshow on Instagram of the newlyweds wearing wedding gowns and flower crowns.

“Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued, “We will still be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other.”

Schneider ended the post by thanking all her fans and loved ones for support.

The official “Jeopardy!” Instagram account congratulated the record-setting champion in the comments and cheered, “Love it!”

Schneider shared the same images on her Twitter account and included a few more details about their relationship.

“A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream,” she tweeted. “The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!”

She included a couple bride emoji and a heart in her tweet.

In February, Schneider announced their engagement on social media.

She uploaded a picture of them showing off their sparklers.

“I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she’s my fiancée!!!” she gushed on Twitter at the time. “I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world.”

Davis and Schneider started dating in May 2021. During the engineering manager’s impressive run on “Jeopardy!” earlier this year, she had Davis as her biggest cheerleader.

Schneider gave Davis a special shoutout on Twitter when thanking everyone who watched her journey on “Jeopardy!”

She said, “And of course, most of all, I want to thank Genevieve. When we started dating, she knew I would be on Jeopardy, but she really didn’t know what that meant.”

Schneider added in another tweet, “But through all that, she’s never hesitated in supporting me as I chase my dream. I would never have made it through taping without knowing that I’d fly back home to see her afterward, and that, while she hoped I won, she would feel the same about me whether I won 0 games or 100.”

At the end of her run on the game show, Schnieder became the highest-earning female contestant in the show’s history. She made about $1.4 million dollars after winning 40 games — the second-longest winning streak behind the record achieved by current host and “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings.

She also made history as the first transgender contestant to qualify for the upcoming Tournament of Champions. According to the show’s website, the tournament kicks off on Oct. 31.