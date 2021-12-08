'Jeopardy!’ announces Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host through end of this season

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will stick around as the hosts of "Jeopardy!" until the end of season 38.

"Jeopardy!" announced Wednesday on Twitter that the duo would continue on as the hosts of the syndicated game show. That means that the syndicated show's permanent host, whomever it may be, won't take over emcee duties until fall 2022.

"We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer," "Jeopardy!" tweeted.

According to Deadline, season 38 of “Jeopardy!” is scheduled to end on July 29, 2022.

Bialik, who also hosts prime-time and spinoff versions of the program, and Jennings were among the show's many guest hosts after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Trebek died in November 2020 of pancreatic cancer at age 80.

The pair were tapped to split hosting duties of the daily syndicated in September after "Jeopardy!" parted ways with would-be host and former executive producer Mike Richards. Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek’s replacement on Aug. 20 after apologizing for multiple controversies involving past lawsuits and sexist comments made on a podcast.

Jennings celebrated the extension of his and Bialik's hosting duties on Wednesday by retweeting the show's announcement. "Delighted that @missmayim and I will be with you all season on @Jeopardy!," he wrote.

Bialik also shared the news on Twitter and in her Instagram stories. "That caption tho," she wrote, proud of the show's high praise.

The former "Blossom" and "The Big Bang Theory" star, who earned a doctoral degree in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007, opened up to TODAY in September about taking over hosting duties of the syndicated show with Jennings.

"I’m pretty surprised, still adjusting to all the changes," said Bialik. "It’s been happening in real time, so I’m trying to keep up as best as I can.

"Obviously, as someone who was a child actor and then trained as a scientist and then a science communicator it’s not utterly astounding that I might be thought of for something like this," she continued, "but the turnout of the last month has been exciting to say the least."