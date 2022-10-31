Jennifer Hudson is back in the habit with ‘Sister Act’ tribute for Halloween

Jennifer Hudson is "getting her Whoopi Goldberg on" in the spirit of Halloween.

In a special holiday episode of her show, Hudson took the stage dressed in a habit to resemble Sister Mary Clarence, also known as Deloris Van Cartier, in "Sister Act," which the singer noted is one of her favorite films.

"The movie just meant so much to me," she said, recalling when she first watched the musical at age 12. "When I saw that movie, it just created a — it just gave me so much inspiration. You know, that's the power of an icon like Whoopi Goldberg. It helped me create my dreams."

Detailing wanting to be in the movie as a young girl, a gospel choir dressed in red and black robes joined Hudson to sing a melody of "Sister Act" hits. After prompting her to take the mic, members of the chorus ripped off her solid black habit to reveal a sparkly new one.

Hudson, still accompanied by the dancing choir, made her way to the audience, belting out the classic song "Joyful, Joyful" from "Sister Act 2." At that point, the audience members rose to their feet and danced along — fully decked in a variety of Halloween costumes.

In her grand finale, Hudson was attached to two chords, which lifted her up into the air as she finished the final runs of "Joyful, Joyful" and confetti poured down from above.

This isn't the first time the "If This Isn't Love" singer stunned "The Jennifer Hudson Show" audience with a breathtaking performance. At the start of October, she impersonated iconic riffs from artists like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

At the end of September, Hudson brought people to tears with her impromptu rendition of “Jesus Promised Me a Home Over There,” which she sang for an 82-year-old audience member.