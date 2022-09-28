In classic Jennifer Hudson style, the singer brought her studio audience to tears with an emotional impromptu gospel performance.

On "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Sept. 23, an 82-year-old woman in the audience asked the award-winning singer if she would sing a gospel song for her.

"Do you have a particular song?" Hudson asked.

"'Jesus Promised Me,'" she answered.

"'Jesus Promised Me'? My grandmama used to sing that," Hudson said, seemingly shocked to hear the name of the song.

Jennifer Hudson Show via Youtube

Holding her hand, Hudson tested her microphone and began to sing "Jesus Promised Me a Home Over There," which she previously featured on her 2008 self-titled album.

"There’s a place in Heaven, prepared for me/ When the toils of this life are over/ When the Saints are clothed in white/ Before the throne."

"Jesus, He, promised me a home over there/ Jesus promised me a home over there/ No more sickness, sorrow, pain or cares/ Jesus promised me a home over there/ Singing praises forever more."

The 82-year-old appeared to be brought to tears by the passionate performance, but she wasn't the only one.

As the camera panned to people across the room, several others could be seen crying and wiping tears. As she ended the song, Hudson hugged the woman and the audience erupted in applause, getting to their feet to give a standing ovation.

A video capturing the moment has garnered over 3 million views on TikTok and thousands of heartfelt comments.

"Teared up just like your audience," suzieq5127 wrote, adding a heart-faced emoji.

Simonemccrorey1 commented, "That lady felt everybit of that song god u made her day amen."

"When you sung this to this Queen, tears of soul ran down my face!! Thank you for singing this song to her & for us," auntietmarie wrote, also adding a heart-faced emoji.

In June, Hudson achieved the coveted EGOT status after winning a Tony Award for producing "A Strange Loop." The acronym refers to people who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The "Spotlight" singer became the 17th person in entertainment history to earn an EGOT.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" launched in early September with already a number of notable guests and meaningful moments, including performing with original "Dreamgirl" Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Explaining the classic step-touch “Dreamgirls” dance move, Hudson, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Effie White in the movie rendition, asked if Ralph would like to show the crowd.

“Come on!” Ralph responded, gesturing for Hudson to stand up from the couch.

Wearing bright pink boas, the two began shifting their weight back and forth, singing parts of the show’s namesake song, “Dreamgirls.” As Ralph began moving into the iconic step-touch move, Hudson jokingly struggled to follow, which caused a major laugh out of the audience.

“Now, all you have to remember, when you move, and you know this ... and you want them to see that you’re wonderful, you love being here on stage, c’mon,” Ralph said.