Jennifer Grey is unrecognizable as late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in pic for new movie

The “Dirty Dancing” star plays Shamblin Lara in a 2023 Lifetime movie.
Jennifer Grey, Gwen Shamblin
Jennifer Grey, left, on Nov. 21 posted a photo of herself showing her done up as Gwen Shamblin Lara. The "Dirty Dancing" star will play Shamblin Lara in Lifetime's 2023 movie "Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation."WireImage, AP
By Gina Vivinetto

Jennifer Grey is giving fans a peek at how she transformed into the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara for Lifetime's 2023 movie "Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation."

The "Dirty Dancing" star looked unrecognizable in a photo she posted of herself Nov. 21 on Instagram. The image shows Grey wearing a voluminous blond wig to mimic the controversial Shamblin Lara's famously high hairstyle. She also sports heavy lipstick and eye makeup in the same manner Shamblin Lara did.

"Call me gwen," Grey captioned the shot.

Grey's Hollywood pals marveled over her transformation in the comments of her post.

"Ok….. you have my full attention," wrote Michael J. Fox.

"OMG‼️‼️‼️‼️" added journalist and former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric.

Shamblin Lara, whose life was depicted in the 2021-2022 HBO Max docuseries “The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin,” became famous for founding the Brentwood, Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999 and for creating the faith-based diet program the Weigh Down Workshop. Along the way, she amassed a fortune and lived a notoriously lavish lifestyle.

Shamblin Lara died alongside her husband, former "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures" star Joe Lara, and five others in May 2021 when the small private plane they were flying on crashed into a Tennessee lake.

“Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” debuts in February.

Grey isn't the only popular Hollywood star set to portray Shamblin Lara in an upcoming project.

In September, Variety reported that Emmy Award winner Sarah Paulson would play Shamblin Lara in a scripted adaptation of HBO Max's docuseries.

