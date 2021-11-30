Jennifer Aniston will star in live reenactment of ‘The Facts of Life’

You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have ... a new live “Facts of Life” special.

The former “Friends” star will return to her sitcom roots when she plays Blair in a live version of “The Facts of Life” as part of ABC’s upcoming “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.”

Lisa Whelchel, seen here in a 1984 publicity shot for "The Facts of Life," was one of the reasons the show was such a hit. Alamy Stock Photo

The role of the wealthy and self-centered Blair was originated by Lisa Whelchel on the popular ‘80s comedy, which was a spinoff of “Diff’rent Strokes” and ran for nine seasons.

Kathryn Hahn, fresh off her Emmy nomination for “WandaVision,” will star as Jo, while Emmy-nominated actor Allison Tolman will portray Natalie and Gabrielle Union — who appeared in an episode of “Friends” with Aniston — will tackle the role of Tootie. Emmy winner Ann Dowd will star as Mrs. Garrett.

“I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can’t wait to do their hair,” executive producer Jimmy Kimmel said in a statement.

Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields and Lisa Whelchel helped make "The Facts of Life" a staple of 1980s TV. Alamy Stock Photo

This new “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” will also feature a reenactment of “Diff’rent Strokes,” with Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis and six-time Emmy winner John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond. Dowd will also play Mrs. Garrett in that reenactment, as well.

In addition to Kimmel, the live special will be executive produced by Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Norman Lear, Jim Burrows — who directed multiple episodes of “Friends” — and Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Gabrielle Union, left, will give it a go as Tootie, famously portrayed by Kim Fields, right. Getty Images/ Alamy Stock Photo

“Live in Front of Studio Audience” bowed in May 2019, with takes on “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” In December 2019, another one aired, focusing on “All in the Family” and “Good Times.”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’” will air live Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.