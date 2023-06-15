Jennifer Aniston posts throwback photo of her and Courteney Cox kissing for her birthday

"Friends" forever!

Jennifer Aniston honored her former "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox with a heartfelt tribute in honor of Cox's 59th birthday on June 15.

Aniston, 54, shared a carousel of photos and videos of her and Cox over the years on Instagram, including an adorable throwback shot of the longtime besties sharing a lighthearted smooch.

“I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays. If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday,” Aniston gushed in her caption.

The pair's famous friends popped into the comments of Aniston's tribute to add their own best wishes.

Both funny lady Chelsea Handler and "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness posted heart emoji, while pop star Kylie Minogue wrote, "Adorable."

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran also got in on the "Friends" action, writing, "Always there for you! Happy Birthday @courteneycoxofficial."

Aniston's sweet birthday tribute comes nearly four months after she and fellow "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow cheered on Cox at Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February.

Aniston opened up about Cox’s team spirit behind the scenes of the hit NBC sitcom. Though Cox was the most famous cast member when “Friends” debuted in 1994, she was determined to build camaraderie among the show’s six stars, said the Emmy winner.

“From the very beginning, she made it clear that this was a true ensemble,” Aniston recalled. “The friendship show.”

“She instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another ... not compete with one another,” added Aniston.

Kudrow echoed Aniston’s sentiments, saying it was Cox who set the tone for all six actors “to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts” in TV history.

In 2021, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow celebrated the Fourth of July holiday together — with Cox sharing a selfie of the trio on Instagram.

In the pic, the three fresh-faced actors huddle together and smile for the camera. A second image shows Cox posing with another longtime pal, Oscar winner Laura Dern.

Cox captioned the cheerful post. “Happy 4th! Xoxo."