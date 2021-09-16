Jennifer Aniston on emotional ‘Friends’ reunion: ‘Even LeBlanc broke at 1 point’

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how emotional the stars of "Friends" became while filming their HBO Max reunion.

During an interview on the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, Aniston told host Rob Lowe that sharing memories with former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry proved to be bittersweet.

"I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated," said Aniston. "Oh, for sure. Because in your mind, you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.' It turns out, ooh, ouch — it’s kind of hard to time travel."

The cast of "Friends" enjoying a few laughs during their HBO Max reunion special. Terence Patrick

The two-hour unscripted reunion, which aired in May, found the show's stars sharing a lot of laughs, a few bombshells and even some tears about their time on "Friends," which aired on NBC for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

For starters, Aniston and the others were floored to see the sitcom's set reconstructed to look "exactly" as they remembered it, "down to the little tchotchke on the shelves."

"All of a sudden, here you are," said Aniston, recalling the moment she stepped on the set again. "And, you know, 16 years, a lot has gone on for each of us. And 16 years ago, we were all sort of wide-eyed and bushy-tailed and sort of had our whole lives ahead of us, even though we were heartbroken to say goodbye to these 10 years and this family and these people and the job we all love to do. And it brought so much joy to fans and ourselves. I mean, it was like having a happy pill every single day."

"So, going back there, it’s nostalgic in a way that’s kind of also a little melancholy, you know?" she continued. "Because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads ... some easy and some not so easy, for each of us."

Some of the reunion's most emotional moments were "brutal" to film, said Aniston. "'There are cameras everywhere and I can't stop crying,'" she recalled thinking.

In fact, one tearful exchange ended up on the cutting room floor. "There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle," Aniston recalled.

Even "tough guy" LeBlanc got weepy, she added.

"I don’t think we broke David,” she recalled. "But even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy. You know, our brother. Mr. Impenetrable. Our big brother who would kill anybody if they looked at you wrong. Even he got a little misty."